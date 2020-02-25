JURASSIC WORLD 3 Gets a Title

Variety reports that "Jurassic World 3" will be titled "Jurassic World: Dominion." The news was announced via a tweet from the film's director, Colin Trevorrow. Check out the tweet below.

The title is a reference to the biblical passage about God giving humanity dominion over the earth - it refers to the ending of the second "Jurassic World" film, where the dinosaurs escaped captivity.

Trevorrow directed the first film in the franchise; J.A. Bayona directed the second. The "Jurassic Park" movies have made over $5 billion dollars worldwide.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will reprise their roles, with original "Jurassic Park" cast members Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill also returning.

See Trevorrow's tweet here:

Read the original story on Variety.





