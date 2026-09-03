JUEGO DE VILLANOS to Bring 18 Villains to Telemundo Reality Series

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Telemundo has announced Juego de Villanos, its latest reality competition based on the hit international format House of Villains, which brings 18 controversial personalities together under one roof for a competition fueled by strategy, alliances, rivalries, and betrayals. Throughout the season, contestants will face intense challenges and eliminations as they battle to outwit their rivals and claim the title of Emperador Villano (Villain Emperor) and a $200,000 cash prize.

'Juego de Villanos reaffirms our commitment to push the boundaries of the reality genre through original formats that surprise, entertain, and engage audiences in unexpected ways,' said Javier Pons, Chief Content Officer and Head of Telemundo Studios. 'For the first time, we are bringing together villains who have made their mark through their strong character, strategic gameplay, and ability to create some of television's most unforgettable moments.'

In each episode of Juego de Villanos, contestants will have to demonstrate their ability to manipulate, negotiate, and outplay their rivals through a series of challenges designed to test their strategy and gameplay skills. Only one will make it to the end to claim the title and cash prize.

Telemundo will soon announce the cast of villains and the host of this new reality competition.

Juego de Villanos is produced by Banijay Colombia for Telemundo and is based on NBCUniversal Formats' House of Villains, under the supervision of Adrián Santucho, Senior Vice President of Unscripted Content, alongside Pancho Calvo, Vice President of Unscripted Content, with Juan Pablo Ybarra serving as executive producer. For Banijay Colombia, Harold Sánchez is the executive producer and Hernán Huñis serves as showrunner.

Juego de Villanos will air weeknights and Sundays on Telemundo and will also be available on the Telemundo app, available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and the following day on Peacock. Audiences can visit the @TelemundoEntretenimiento YouTube channel for more content or join the conversation on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X via @JuegoDeVillanos and @TelemundoRealities, using #JuegoDeVillanos. In Latin America, the program will also air on Telemundo Internacional and will be available the following day on the Universal+ streaming service.

Juego de Villanos was selected to receive the CINA incentive (Certificate of Audiovisual Investment), granted by the Colombian government and administered by Proimágenes Colombia, a tax rebate equivalent to 35% of the money spent on audiovisual services in the country.

About Proimágenes Colombia

Dedicated to the development of the Colombian film industry, Proimágenes Colombia (Fondo Mixto de Promoción Cinematográfica) is a non-profit organization supported by the public and private sectors. It administers the Film Development Fund – FDC, which provides cash resources to national productions and co-productions, and promotes Colombian cinema in the international arena. It also has acts as the Colombian Film Commission which promotes the country as a filming location, channeling incentives to national and international productions with cash refunds and tax incentives for international audiovisual projects.

About NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises leads the media industry in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content for U.S. Hispanics and audiences around the world. The company serves U.S. Hispanics through its national broadcast network, the cable network Universo, and digital platforms including the Telemundo app, a suite of FAST channels, and streaming services, such as Peacock, among others. The Telemundo Network offers Spanish-language entertainment, news, and sports content reaching 96% of U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets through 30 owned stations and 94 affiliate stations. Telemundo also owns an independent station serving Puerto Rico. Anchored on Telemundo Studios, the network is the #1 producer of scripted Spanish-language content in the U.S., and the only network to produce original content specifically for US Hispanic audiences. Offering over 600 hours of reality TV shows a year, and top-rated live specials such as the Billboard Latin Music Awards and Miss Universe, Telemundo is considered the undisputed Home of Live TV in Hispanic media. The network is also the exclusive Spanish-language home of the world's two most popular sporting events, the FIFA World Cup and the Olympic Games. NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises is a division of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

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