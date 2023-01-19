JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! to Celebrate 20 Years With Snoop Dogg, George Clooney & Coldplay

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will celebrate 20 years on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will air a special primetime anniversary episode that evening at 10 p.m. The episode will re-air in the show's regular 11:35 p.m. timeslot later that night.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" premiered on Jan. 26, 2003, with debut guests George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay. Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Chris Martin of Coldplay will return as guests for the 20th anniversary special.

"20 years. I can't believe it either," said Kimmel. "It makes absolutely no sense."

Kimmel's recent contract extension will keep him on ABC through a historic 23rd season, making "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" one of the longest-running talk shows in American television history.

The show broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC, in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. PT/ET.