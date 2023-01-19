Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! to Celebrate 20 Years With Snoop Dogg, George Clooney & Coldplay

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! to Celebrate 20 Years With Snoop Dogg, George Clooney & Coldplay

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will celebrate 20 years on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Jan. 19, 2023  

ABC's Emmy® Award-winning late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" will celebrate 20 years on Thursday, Jan. 26, and will air a special primetime anniversary episode that evening at 10 p.m. The episode will re-air in the show's regular 11:35 p.m. timeslot later that night.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" premiered on Jan. 26, 2003, with debut guests George Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Coldplay. Clooney, Snoop Dogg and Chris Martin of Coldplay will return as guests for the 20th anniversary special.

"20 years. I can't believe it either," said Kimmel. "It makes absolutely no sense."

Kimmel's recent contract extension will keep him on ABC through a historic 23rd season, making "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" one of the longest-running talk shows in American television history.

The show broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard. Jimmy Kimmel, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney, Jennifer Sharron and David Craig serve as executive producers; Douglas DeLuca serves as co-executive producer. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 12:05 AM Productions, LLC, in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Signature.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. PT/ET.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
VIDEO: Peacock Drops BEL-AIR Season Two Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Peacock Drops BEL-AIR Season Two Trailer
Tatyana Ali, who played Ashley Banks in the original The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will make a recurring guest star appearance. The series stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, and Jordan L. Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Watch a New SCREAM VI Trailer Photo
VIDEO: Watch a New SCREAM VI Trailer
In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera ('Sam Carpenter'), Jasmin Savoy Brown ('Mindy Meeks-Martin'), Mason Gooding ('Chad Meeks-Martin'), Jenna Ortega ('Tara Carpenter'), Hayden Panettiere ('Kirby Reed'), and Courtney Cox ('Gale Weathers') return. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming film now!
Billie Eilish Concert Film is Coming to New York City Photo
Billie Eilish Concert Film is Coming to New York City
The never-before-seen Extended Cut version of this compelling concert film takes viewers on a visually captivating journey from beginning to end, to the heart of Eilish’s record-breaking sold-out “Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.” Check out upcoming screenings for the concert film now!

From This Author - Michael Major


ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'ZG Smith Releases New Single 'Sure Thing' from Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'
January 19, 2023

After fronting the roots-music duo Smooth Hound Smith and exploring his own unique blend of spaced-out psychedelic folk music, the EP was co-produced by Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 
Hickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tourHickoids Announce 'Slither On 2023' Southwest tour
January 19, 2023

Hickoids are equally at home in a blues club, a country bar or the punkest of punk dives and since reforming in the 2000s the band has played over 800 shows. They’ve shared the stage with everyone from Nine Inch Nails to Old 97s, The Flaming Lips to The Flamin’ Groovies, Roky Erickson to Lucinda Williams and a whole lot of folks in between.
Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'Cub Sport Announce New Album 'Jesus at the Gay Bar'
January 19, 2023

Referencing Baz Luhrmann’s iconic Romeo + Juliet, the “Keep Me Safe” video is rich in iconography of protection and safety – chainmail, bodies of water, private bedrooms – and captures the spirit of Cub Sport’s Jesus At The Gay Bar. Named after a poem by Jay Hulme, the upcoming album walks a line between intimacy and grandeur.
MUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible DemandMUNA Upgrade Sydney Show Following Incredible Demand
January 19, 2023

MUNA’s one-off Metro Theatre show will take place the day after they make their anticipated debut as headliners at Sydney WorldPride on Sunday 5 March. They will then hit the road with Lorde, appearing as special guests on the star’s Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney Solar Power shows as well as at Adelaide Festival throughout March.
Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'Trapper Schoepp Announces New Album 'Siren Songs'
January 19, 2023

Schoepp has also shared his new single “Cliffs of Dover,” a driving roots-rock song about an Iraq war veteran struggling with PTSD after returning home. Schoepp will be bringing his new music to audiences with a U.S. tour beginning on March 23 in Lake Orion, MI and making stops in Washington, D.C., New York and more.
share