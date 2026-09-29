JESUS LAND to Make World Premiere AT SOHO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

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JESUS LAND, written and directed by Saila Kariat and starring Juliette Lewis and Ella Anderson, will make its World Premiere Monday, October 12, at the 2026 SOHO International Film Festival (SIFFNYC). The film will screen as the Closing Night film at 8:30 p.m. at Regal Union Square Theater 12 as the festival heads into its October 13 Awards Gala.

Based on Julia Scheeres' acclaimed New York Times bestselling memoir, JESUS LAND is a powerful story of resilience, identity, family and survival. Set in 1980s rural Indiana and a brutal reform school in the Dominican Republic, the film follows a young girl and her adopted brother as they struggle to survive a childhood shaped by religious extremism, racism and abuse while holding onto the bond that gives them hope.

'When I first read Julia Scheeres' memoir, it resonated with me deeply. I grew up in that era and, like David, was the only person of color in my school. Like Julia, I also experienced the contrast between a rigid, traditional home and the world outside.

The story captures the pain and confusion of adolescence, while exploring deeper themes of family, faith, identity, race, and resilience. I hope JESUS LAND reaches the right audiences and sparks meaningful conversations. We're thrilled that JESUS LAND will have its World Premiere at the SOHO International Film Festival.' - Saila Kariat, Writer/Director, JESUS LAND.

The film stars Ella Anderson (Song Sung Blue, Conviction), Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Yellowjackets), Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black, The Recruit), Kelly Sullivan (The Young & the Restless, General Hospital), Xavier Jones (Chicago P.D., Extraction), Bryce Johnson (Pretty Little Liars, Popular) and Nikki Roumel (Ginny & Georgia).

The World Premiere comes as part of the 17th annual SOHO International Film Festival, which runs October 7–13, 2026, celebrating independent filmmakers and cinematic voices from around the world.

JESUS LAND World Premiere

Monday, October 12, 2026 at 8:30 PM

Regal Union Square Theater 12, New York, NY

Tickets: SIFFNYC — JESUS LAND

Film Information: JESUS LAND at SOHO International Film Festival

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