Items From Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe and More Will Be Auctioned Dec. 17-19

Profiles in History is proud to announce Hollywood: A Collector's Random, an auction set for December 17th, 18th and 19th in Los Angeles. From Hollywood historians to blockbuster chasers, there will be truly something for everyone at the biggest Hollywood auction of the year!



Highlights include:



Judy Garland's "Dorothy Gale" jumper and blouse worn during first two weeks of filming The Wizard of Oz. It's estimated to sell for $100,000 - $150,000.



Darryl F. Zanuck's personal copy of the 1927 screenplay of the first full-length sound film, The Jazz Singer. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.



Producer David O. Selznick's historic Gone with the Wind screenplay and development archive. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.



Pair of Walter Plunkett costume sketches for Vivien Leigh "Scarlett O'Hara's" iconic "Drapery Dress" from Gone With the Wind. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.



Oscar for Outstanding Motion Picture presented to producer Darryl F. Zanuck for How Green Was My Valley. It's estimated to sell for $120,000 - $150,000.



Peter Fonda's "Wyatt" 1968 Bultaco Pursang 250 MkII motorcycle from Easy Rider. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.



Steve McQueen's hero screen-worn "Michael Delaney" Team Gulf rain jacket from Le Mans. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.



Gregory Peck "Atticus Finch's" screen-matched vest from To Kill a Mockingbird. Estimated to sell for $6,000 - $8,000.



Rebel Alliance X-Wing Pilot helmet from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.



Screen used animatronic Tauntaun face on custom head display from Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back. Estimated to sell for $50,000 - $70,000.



"Darth Vader" helmet, facemask and chest armor from Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back with Lucasfilm Ltd. signed letter of authenticity from George Lucas. Estimated to sell for $100,000 - $150,000.



An Imperial Stormtrooper screen used non-firing blaster from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi. Estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.



Sigourney Weaver hero "Egg Chamber" working flamethrower from Aliens. Estimated to sell for $50,000 - $70,000.



Sylvester Stallone's "John Rambo" hero poncho from First Blood. It's estimated to sell for $80,000 - $120,000.



Bill Campbell's "Rocketeer" costume with hero aluminum rocket pack from The Rocketeer. Estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.



Sala Baker's "Sauron" helmet from The Lord of the Rings. Estimated to sell for $25,000 - $35,000.



Tom Cruise's "Ethan Hunt" stunt SFX Triumph Speed Triple motorcycle from the iconic chase sequence in Mission: Impossible 2. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.



Iconic "Zuni Hunter" Fetish puppet from Trilogy of Terror. Estimated to sell for $12,000 - $15,000.



Charlie Chaplin's "Hynkel - Dictator of Tomania" military jacket from The Great Dictator. Estimated to sell for $30,000 - $50,000.



Jeff Goldblum "Ian Malcolm" signature black leather jacket from Jurassic Park. Estimated to sell for $4,000 - $6,000.



Marilyn Monroe's personal heavily hand-annotated shooting script for The Seven Year Itch. It's estimated to sell for $60,000 - $80,000.



Michael J. Fox's "Marty McFly" screen-matching hand-written warning letter to Doc Brown from Back to the Future. Estimated to sell for $10,000 - $20,000.



Michael J. Fox's "Marty McFly" wooden "hover sequence" hoverboard from Back to the Future II. Estimated to sell for $40,000 - $60,000.



Harrison Ford's "Indiana Jones" signature screen-matched fedora hat from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. An extraordinary artifact that is instantly recognizable and synonymous with perhaps the greatest and most beloved character of the silver screen. Estimated to sell for $15,000 - $20,000.





