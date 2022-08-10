Issa Rae, Porsha Williams & More Will Guest Star on SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Season Two

IFC TODAY announced the exciting and star-studded lineup of guest stars set to appear in the upcoming season of the Emmy-winning variety series Sherman's Showcase, returning to IFC and AMC+ on Wednesday, October 26 at 10:30pm ET. AMC+ will premiere the first two episodes on October 26, with additional episodes available to stream on the service one week early. The series is produced by RadicalMedia, producers of this year's Academy Award-winning Best Documentary Film.

All-new award-winning actors, musicians and entertainers that will be seen flexing their comedic muscles in the witty, irreverent and wholly original series, including (alphabetically) Ace Vane, Emmy-nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Emmy-winner Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola "Sheedz," Emmy-nominee Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Emmy-nominee Issa Rae, GRAMMY-winner and Emmy-nominee Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, Kent Shocknek, Emmy-nominee Paul F. Tompkins and Porsha Williams. Returning guest stars include (in alphabetical order): Eliza Coupe, Morris Day, Rob Haze, Emmy-, GRAMMY-, Oscar- and Tony-winner and executive producer John Legend, Emmy-nominee Nigel Lythgoe, GRAMMY-nominee Vic Mensa, Tawny Newsome, Xosha Roquemore, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Bresha Webb.

Said Blake Callaway, General Manager of IFC, "Sherman's Showcase has it all. Bashir and Diallo have delivered a jam-packed new season full of sketches, songs, fashion statements, movie parodies, outrageous antics, and even a trip to Lagos. This block party of a sketch show is back and better than ever."

"We worked so hard to make this season happen," show creators Riddle and Salahuddin said in a statement. "We filmed during a Covid spike. Our writers' room was in a parking lot. We were wearing masks in the recording booth. It was insane. Still, somehow, we think we've topped Season 1. As our director Matthew Piedmont has said, we tried to only elevate the Sherman's Showcase experience this season. And despite the challenges, the cast, crew, and a ton of dancers and stars still found their way to the studio where we shoot this show. Risking their lives. And ours. It was worth it."

The acclaimed series SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE features sketches, dancers, fake commercials, movie trailers, cultural nostalgia, the Funk Monster, A-list guest stars and original songs ("Drop it Low for Jesus," "Marina Del Ray") that definitely climbed the fictional charts. Each episode is hosted by Sherman McDaniels as he takes viewers through time, via music and comedy drawn from the 50-year library of a legendary (but fictional) musical variety show.

Sherman's Showcase's first season is rated 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and is created by Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick, South Side) and Diallo Riddle (Marlon, South Side), who also star and executive produce. Emmy and Tony winner Mike Jackson, EGOT recipient John Legend, and Emmy-winner and CEO of the management, media and social impact company Friends at Work, Ty Stiklorious serve as executive producers through their Get Lifted Film Co. (La Land, Underground, Jesus Christ Superstar).

Pete Aronson serves as executive producer, and Frank Scherma and Johnathan Meyers of RadicalMedia, the production company behind this year's Academy Award-winning Best Documentary Film, also executive produce. AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales of the show.