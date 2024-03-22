Isabella Rosellini Set To Appear At The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Friday March 29th, please join discerning movie goers from all over Long Island for a special screening of the new film Problemista at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.

Renowned actress, activist and entrepreneur Isabella Rossellini, who narrates the film, will appear and hold an exclusive Q&A after the 7:30 show.

Please visit www.plazamac.org for tickets and more details. The heralded new feature film Problemista will begin playing two shows a night at the facility on Friday March 22nd (closed Mondays).

In Problemista, Alejandro (Julio Torres) is an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador, struggling to bring his unusual ideas to life in New York City. As time on his work visa runs out, a job assisting an erratic art-world outcast (Tilda Swinton) becomes his only hope to stay in the country and realize his dream. From writer/director Julio Torres comes a surreal adventure through the equally treacherous worlds of New York City and the U.S. Immigration system.

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), community-supported organization. Its mission is to celebrate the power and magic of film as an art form and as a medium for multicultural exchange and social responsibility by:

-Screening quality mainstream, independent, and foreign films, and opera and theatre productions captured live from world stages

-Offering field trips, medial literacy workshops, and classes in filmmaking and animation

-Contributing to the economic and cultural development of the community

-Presenting curated series and festivals with guest speakers

As a cultural center, The Plaza attracts tourism. Many out-of-town patrons who come to see a film or take a class also shop at neighboring businesses and dine at local restaurants. Media Arts classes provide creative outlets for children and teens. Field trips, media literacy workshops, and professional development classes for teachers create a vital synergy between education and the arts. As a community-supported organization, The Plaza is a safe, inclusive, and equitable public forum for various community groups, individuals, artists, musicians, filmmakers, and non-profit advocacy groups to connect, collaborate, discuss, and support each other, particularly when facing life's ups and downs.

For more information on The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center, please visit: www.plazamac.org

***

Rick Eberle

Operations Manager

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

20 Terry Street, Suite 121, Patchogue, NY 11772

rickeberle@plazamac.org | 516-729-6872 cell

www.plazamac.org

