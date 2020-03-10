Investigation Discovery Books Partnership Exclusive with Random House to Launch ID BOOK CLUB

Investigation Discovery, the #1 channel for women in America, and Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, announced today an exclusive partnership: the ID BOOK CLUB. Creating a storytelling experience that unites books with the small screen, the ID BOOK CLUB offers fans another avenue to immerse themselves in a high-stakes world of crime and justice. Featuring two new books published by Random House each quarter for fans to read and discuss online, all ID BOOK CLUB selections will be signified with a special book club seal. Pulling from its deep library of gripping, true-crime programming, ID will continually serve up corresponding content on its TV Everywhere platform, ID GO, while Random House has an enriching catalog of true crime, mystery and thriller titles for readers and viewers alike to further the reading experience.

"Uniting two powerhouse brands in their respective spaces - with Random House and their world class list of books and authors and ID with our unparalleled library of true-crime television content - we are thrilled to deliver fans another outlet to experience these riveting stories with us," said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, AMERICAN HEROES CHANNEL and Destination America. "Whether following an enthralling true-crime story that they think they know or diving headfirst into a fictional story that delivers mystery, intrigue and suspense, the ID BOOK CLUB is sure to even further enrich our fans' love of the genre!"

"Random House is thrilled to be the inaugural partner with the ID BOOK CLUB. Similar to Investigation Discovery, Random House is committed to bringing great stories to life and connecting with readers and viewers," Theresa Zoro, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Random House.

The first offering from the ID BOOK CLUB will be "Natalie Wood: The Complete Biography " by Suzanne Finstad, a definitive biography of the vulnerable and talented actress. This revised edition of The New York Times bestseller now includes shocking new chapters that examine the reopened investigation into Wood's mysterious drowning. Fans wanting to explore more of the enduring mystery can watch ID's hit anthology series, Natalie Wood: An AMERICAN MURDER Mystery on ID GO.

The second featured title in this first month of the ID BOOK CLUB comes from Academy Award-winning screenwriter of "The Imitation Game" and bestselling author of "The Last Days of Night," Graham Moore. His New York Times bestselling thriller, "The Holdout," grapples with the effects of a high-profile court case where one juror changed the verdict, but years later struggles with another tragedy that leads her to question if she got it right. Viewers wanting to learn more about the process of our justice system and the impact of a jury can view additional programming on ID GO.

To learn more about the online ID BOOK CLUB and dive deeper into the selections, fans can visit a dedicated site at IDBookClub.com. Additionally, fans can engage on social media and follow along with #IDBookClub and follow ID's social handles on Facebook at Investigation Discovery, connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.





Related Articles View More TV Stories