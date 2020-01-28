Indie Rights to Release Seraph Film's SEVEN DAYS IN MEXICO Starring Johnny Indovina

Seraph Films, LLC, announced today that its film, SEVEN DAYS IN MEXICO, has been picked up by Indie Rights for worldwide distribution. U.S. distribution is set to begin on February 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and other streaming platforms, with foreign distribution to follow.

Directed by Gene Blalock, the film follows acclaimed musician and Human Drama front-man, Johnny Indovina, on a journey of rediscovery. Having formed Human Drama in the early 1980s, Indovina's band went on to become legendary in the alternative-rock / goth arena. Thirty years later, Indovina finds himself adrift and disconnected from his greatest love and the thing that defined him.

Filmed over a period of seven days in and around Mexico City, the movie is scored with Indovina's own mesmerizing tunes, showcasing them against a rich cultural backdrop.

"I am thrilled to know that Indie Rights will be assisting us with distribution. As an independent artist, I feel a kinship with their independent distribution system," states Indovina. "I truly believe that our [Human Drama's] fans, and even those unfamiliar with our music, will love this film."





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

Seraph Films, LLC, is a small, independent movie production company based in North Hollywood, California. Represented by publicist Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix.com and agent/manager Phil R. Goldberg, Esq.