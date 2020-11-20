Indican Pictures to Release BEYOND HELL on Digital Platforms This December

Indican Pictures will release the supernatural thriller Beyond Hell on several Digital platforms, this December. In the film, Maryssa (Kearsten Johansson) takes a powerful drug - only to find herself in the depths of Hell. Developed by director Alan Murray (Burdens We Bare), this horrifying title also stars: Sean Rey ("Hemlock Grove"), Sebastian Deery (Pure Pwnage), Dominique Smith (The Charter) and Chris Kapeleris.

Beyond Hell screened at several film festivals throughout 2019. This title made appearances at the Scare Fest Horror Convention, where it was a winner of a Jury Prize for "Best Special Effects (Prasanna Paul)." As well, Beyond Hell had a showing at Canada's Film Festival, along with several others appearances. Now, this Dark Spirit Films' production will be available through a wide release this December 4th, 2020!

An official trailer for Beyond Hell: https://vimeo.com/447996568

The film's official synopsis: After trying a new version of the drug Changa, Maryssa finds herself transported to a hell dimension where the demon, Belial, latches onto her. Through Maryssa, Belial begins killing her friends one by one in horrific ways!

Release Date: December 4th, 2020 (U.S., Digital).

Director/writer: Alan Murray.

Cast: Sean Rey, Sebastian Deery, Kearsten Johansson, Dominique Smith, Jonathan Robbins and Chris Kapeleris.

More on Beyond Hell at Indican: https://www.indicanpictures.com/new-releases/beyond-hell

A Beyond Hell homepage: https://www.darkspiritfilms.com/films/beyond-hell/

At Amazon: https://www.primevideo.com/dp/Beyond-Hell

