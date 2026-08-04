Immersive Play By Ex-Googler Turns Audience Into Tech Startup Hires

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

A playwright with a background at Google has created an immersive theater piece that places audience members in the roles of newly hired employees at a fictional technology startup. The production draws on workplace experience to blend live performance with interactive corporate simulation.

Former Google employee turned writer Bixby Elliot (Peacock's Five Star Weekend is not being repeated here — noted only per release) is bringing the culture of the tech industry to the stage with THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS, a new immersive theatrical experience that transforms audiences into newly hired employees at a rapidly growing tech startup. Directed by Jack Dentinger, the production invites audiences to join a cast of fellow workers inside a fully realized office environment, where they become part of a workplace on the verge of explosive success or possible collapse, as they navigate intersecting storylines unfolding around them. A comedy about ambition, humanity, and the dissolution of dreams (obviously), THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS will run August 12th through August 22nd at Loft Story (748 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn). Tickets are now available at www.wholeskyalldiamonds.com.

THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS is set inside a tech company on the verge of explosive success or possible collapse. At Füfl, what began as a revolution, a dream not just of changing the internet, but of transforming the very way humans communicate, has, for its employees, become just another job… another grind. But as a new hire upends the orbit of everyone at the company, romance, betrayal and heartbreak spread through the office like a slow-motion server crash. Inspired by the worlds created by Anton Chekhov, the play explores how painful it is to connect in this über-connected world. How do we say what needs to be said when we can't find the words? Or when there are no words?

Created by an artistic team that includes numerous veterans of the acclaimed immersive productions Sleep No More and The Death of Rasputin, THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS invites audiences to chart their own journey through the performance as characters, conversations, and discoveries emerge all around them. Audience members become part of the company's daily life, checking in as new hires moving through the workplace and experiencing the story from constantly shifting perspectives.

'I'm beyond excited to let audiences loose inside Füfl! This is a play you step into,' says playwright Bixby Elliot. 'Follow Mickey and you'll get one story; follow Dara and you'll get a completely different, possibly more emotionally devastating one. It's funny, it's heartbreaking, and it changes every single night depending on who you decide to stalk through the office. Basically, come for the tech satire, stay because you've accidentally fallen in love with a fictional software engineer.'

The cast of THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS features Adam Griffith (Mickey), Zoë Laiz (Jumee), Jake Ryan Lozano (Forrest), Eric Wiegand (Far), Lucy York Struever (Dara), and Aigner Mizzelle (Elena).

The creative team also includes Associate Director Yesenia Ayala; Production Designer Olivia Vaughn Hern; Video and Installation Designer Geoff Bailey; Casting Director Paul E. Davis; Co-Stage Manager, Carolyn Carothers; Co-Stage Manager Hope Kay; Choreographer Ahmad Simmons; Intimacy Director Maria Hubbard; Mime Master Timiki Salinas.

Hope Kay, Lucy York Struever, Adam Griffith, Alex Wanebo, and Carson McCalley round out the producing team.

Performances of THE WHOLE SKY ALL DIAMONDS are on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30pm.

Tickets are $85 and available at: https://wholeskyalldiamonds.com/tickets/.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...