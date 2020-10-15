Imagicomm Entertainment Make BLUE RIDGE Available on Multiple Platforms

Beginning October 20th.

Imagicomm Entertainment, the distribution company for insp Films, will make available the suspenseful crime drama Blue Ridge on DVD and Digital HD beginning October 20th. The announcement comes from Jonathan Collins, VP of Digital Media Distribution for Imagicomm.

"Blue Ridge is the 10th movie offering in the rapidly growing Imagicomm library of films," said Collins. "This newest addition is a thrilling nail-biter that features a strong storyline and a stellar cast whose stirring performances will leave viewers wanting more."

A murder in a sleepy town at the heart of the Blue Ridge mountains refuels a longtime feud between two of the community's most powerful families. The new sheriff, Justin Wise, finds himself in a race against time to solve the murder before 'mountain justice' takes over and the townspeople take the law into their own hands. Blue Ridge stars Johnathon Schaech (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, That Thing You Do!), Sarah Lancaster (Christmas in the Smokies, Everwood), and Academy Award nominee Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves, The Green Mile).

Watch the trailer here:

