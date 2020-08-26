Idris Elba Will Teach Boxing in IDRIS ELBA'S FIGHT SCHOOL Limited Series

The series will span four episodes.

Deadline reports that Idris Elba will teach boxing to seven young people for a new four-part limited series on BBC Two.

On "Idris Elba's Fight School," students will live and train together over six intense months in London. The school recruits will battle it out against other amateurs and work towards a big showcase finale. They will be trained in the ring by former boxing champions.

If they can stick it out, the no-holds-barred, rough-and-ready experience will motivate them to make positive changes, but only if they are open to them. Along the way, they will be mentored by Elba, who has been through similar training himself for Discovery's Idris Elba: Fighter.

"I see history constantly repeating itself and can empathise with these kids. I believe there is a better way to teach people that you DON'T need knives to protect yourself. It's a proven fact that in urban areas where fight schools open, violent crime drops dramatically - which is why I wanted to do this project, in hope that we can change people's lives. I want this project to be an ongoing presence that will continue to provide support and education for the community for years to come," said Elba.

Elba recently starred in the "Cats" movie as Macavity. He also plays Heimdall in the "Thor" movies, and is known for roles on "The Wire" and "Luther."

Read the original story on Deadline.

