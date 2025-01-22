IU CONCERT : THE WINNING Concert Film Coming to Theaters Worldwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



K-pop sensation IU is bringing her electrifying "HEREH World Tour" to cinemas worldwide beginning February 5 with the release of IU CONCERT : THE WINNING.

Captured live from her Seoul World Cup Stadium concert, this cinematic experience will immerse audiences in a breathtaking visual and auditory spectacle. From her unforgettable performances of hits including "Love wins all," "Holssi," “Shopper," "Celebrity, "Last Fantasy," and more, to the spectacular drone show that illuminated the Sangam night sky, IU CONCERT : THE WINNING offers a front-row seat to one of K-pop's most beloved artists. With IU’s ever increasing global appeal and critical acclaim, this film is poised to captivate both longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Additionally, the release of IU CONCERT : THE WINNING will be exhibited in the premium formats of SCREENX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX, alongside traditional 2D screenings. Tickets for IU CONCERT : THE WINNING are on sale now here. Take a look at the official trailer below.

IU, dubbed “an icon in South Korea" by the LA Times, continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Her recent tour, hailed as "pop perfection" by NME, showcased her undeniable talent and stage presence. A testament to her influence, IU was selected as the representative from Korea in Billboard’s “Global No. 1 Artist Series,” and hailed as “irreplaceable.” Also, her hit song "Good Day" topped Billboard's "100 Greatest K-Pop Songs of the 2010s" list. Moreover, her recent accolades, including the Best Female Solo Artist award at the 2024 Melon Music Awards (in Korea), solidify her status as one of K-pop's most celebrated and enduring stars.”

