IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS, Starring Liam Neeson, is in Theaters Now

The Liam Neeson/Kerry Condon vehicle IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS, from Facing East, is now exclusively playing in theaters nationwide from Samuel Goldwyn Films.



In a remote Irish village, a damaged Finbar (Liam Neeson; “Taken,” “Schindler's List”) is forced to fight for redemption after a lifetime of sins, but what price is he willing to pay, as he finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Also starring Colm Meaney, Oscar® nominee Ciaran Hinds (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “Belfast”), Oscar® nominee Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Jack Gleeson ("Game of Thrones"), Desmond Eastwood ("Normal People") and Sarah Greene ("Bad Sisters").



The film re-teams Neeson with Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Robert Lorenz, director of “The Marksman,” which topped the U.S. box office for two weeks. The screenplay comes from Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane, with revisions by Matthew Feitshans.



Producers are Facing East’s Philip Lee and Markus Barmettler; Bonnie Timmermann, Geraldine Hughes, Terry Loane (Prodigal Films Limited) and Kieran Corrigan. Executive producers include Robert Lorenz, James Demasi, Marc Jacobson Marcel Gloor, Daniel Fluri, Adrian Grabe, Hannah Perks, Victor Hadida, Ehud Bleiberg, Nicholas Bennett and Danny Dimbort. The Film has been financed by RagBag Pictures, London Town Films and Facing East.



"With multiple Oscar nominees in front of and behind the camera, we’re confident that IN THE LAND OF SAINTS AND SINNERS will be another thought-provoking entry in Liam Neeson’s storied filmography and delight both critics and audiences alike.” said SGF president Peter Goldwyn.



The acquisition deal was negotiated by Miles Fineburg on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films; by Markus Barmettler and Philp Lee for Facing East; and CAA Media Finance and UTA Independent Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.