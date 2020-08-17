IN THE HEIGHTS Star Melissa Barrera Lands Role in SCREAM 5

The singer and actress will play Vanessa in IN THE HEIGHTS next year.

We know she can sing, but can she scream? Star of the upcoming IN THE HEIGHTS film Melissa Barrera will appear in SCREAM 5, Deadline reported.

Deadline is calling Barrera's character a "key role" in the new sequel. The 1990s/2000s slasher franchise is set to return to stalk audiences next year. Original cast members Courteney Cox and David Arquette will reprise their roles as Gale Weathers and Dewey Riley, respectively.

Barrera is perhaps best known for her role as Lyn in VIDA on Starz. The third and final season aired this spring. The show earned Media Award for Outstanding Comedy series at the GLAAD awards in 2019.

Barrera captured the eye and ear of IN THE HEIGHTS producers. She will star as Vanessa alongside Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more in the movie musical adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu next year. She is also slated to star as CARMEN in a movie version of the classic opera directed by BLACK SWAN choreographer, Benjamin Millepied.

