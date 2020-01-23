IN ICE COLD BLOOD Hosted by Ice-T Returns Thursday, February 13

"In Ice Cold Blood" is back for a shocking third season, premiering Thursday, February 13 at 9pm ET/PT on Oxygen.

· Grammy and NAACP Image Award Winner Ice-T ("Law & Order: Special Victims Unit") returns as host and executive producer, lending his distinct voice to mind-blowing true stories involving sex, money, obsession - or a fatal cocktail of all three.

· During each hour-long episode, in-depth interviews and archival footage merge to spotlight an intriguing mystery, recounted through the lens of expert detective work, unpredictable twists and jaw-dropping discoveries.

Coming up this season:

· When some of the most basic human desires - sex and money - cloud our judgment with lust and greed, they run the risk of dangerous consequences.

· Real-life cases spotlight unhinged passion motivating someone enough to kill.

· Law Enforcement officials involved first-hand, along with family and friends closest to the victim, bring each cold-blooded story to life.

Upcoming episodes include the following:

· When an up-and-coming hotshot defense attorney is brutally stabbed in her own office, detectives uncover a world of possible suspects. Could this be a work-related incident, or was it something much more sinister? Lies, betrayal and terror are unearthed as investigators uncover the killer.

· When a young woman in her prime is found brutally murdered, the entire community rallies to help find her killer. What they uncover is a world of double identities, infatuation and obsession. But this story has a silver lining - one that led to the arrest of dozens of outstanding felons and to the self-defense training of tens of thousands of women.

"In Ice Cold Blood" is produced by The Content Group with Steven Michaels, Brian Knappmiller, James Macnab, and Jodi Flynn serving as Executive Producers, along with Final Level Entertainment with Ice-T and Jorge Hinojosa serving as Executive Producers.





