IMG/Strongarm Announces Film & TV Production Division

IMG/Strongarm, the record label and management company founded by Platinum Recording Artist Flo Rida and Lee "Freezy" Prince, announced TODAY a new film and television production division, Strongarm Films. Focusing on storytelling that embraces the South Florida/Miami hip hop culture, the new division is leveraging its experience in producing hit albums and music videos along with their investment in a state-of-the-art production compound to create high-quality television series and films featuring empowering stories with authentic on-screen representation.

"I've enjoyed such great success in my career and now I want to take it to the next level and support the next generation of entertainers, whether that be in music, acting or production," says Flo Rida. "With my non-profit, Big Dreams for Kids, I've long been involved in supporting my community and Strongarm Films is another step in continuing to support and elevate up-and-coming talent."

Strongarm Films is an extension of both Flo Rida and Prince's investment in their local community to develop and empower the youth coming out of the neighborhoods they also grew up in. It's also focused on identifying young, Black talent and providing them with opportunities in front of and behind the camera for film and television productions.

"Just as we have been fostering talent on the music side, we are excited to be continuing this into film and television. And it is amazing to be working with talented young people in bringing fresh content that is representative of our rich culture and community in the Miami area. ," adds Prince.

Strongarm Films' slate includes both scripted and unscripted television and film projects, in various states of development and production, including Young Lion, a scripted series about middle schooler Tyrone Bell (up-and-coming actor Lee Prince, Jr.), falling in love with the popular girl at school all while trying to make new friends and staying out of trouble. The series is directed by Nicholas Bailey, an award winning creative director who works extensively with LiL Baby, Migos, and Lamar Jackson. Flo Rida serves as Executive Producer.

The division is also developing feature films that represent the local hip hop culture and offer portrayals of Black youth missing on most screens, including the intersection with local sports and their ties to the community. Unscripted projects in development include Golden Army (a co-production with Big Fish) a docu-series that explores the exciting and crazy world of the Florida Youth Football League from the perspective of the nationally ranked Golden Army team; and an Untitled feature documentary about the history and legacy of Poe Boy Records, a music empire founded by immigrants that launched the careers of Rick Ross, Flo Rida, along with creating game changing business ventures with the likes of DJ Khaled and Pitbull.

Flo Rida is a rapper, singer and songwriter, producer, entrepreneur and philanthropist from Miami. He gained recognition early on with local group Groundhoggz and at the young age of 19 he became the hype man for Fresh Kid Ice from 2 Live Crew. In 2006 he inked a deal with Atlantic Records and in 2007 had the breakout single "Low" which was number one for 10 weeks in the U.S. and broke the record for digital download sales at the time of its release. Rida has continued to have top charting hits and a huge influence in his community with his and his partner Lee "Freezy" Prince's non-profit organization Big Dreams for Kids which serves young people in the South Florida and Los Angeles communities.

Prince is not only Flo Rida's manager but also a true leader and humanitarian in the City of Miami, Florida. Freezy and Flo have teamed up since the early 2000s to form a management company, Strongarm, their own record label, IMG, the non profit and now the new division, Strongarm Films. He's a father, a brother, a coach, a mentor, a boss, a true influential leader of creating bigger dreams for kids and the community.