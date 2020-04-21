ID To Air Its Most Famous Cases with 'WHO KILLED... Marathon

Investigation Discovery's gripping anthology series WHO KILLED...? uncovers the mysteries behind America's most iconic deaths and headline-making cases. Beyond the supposed facts of each infamous downfall awaits a secret world of lethal lies, deadly deceit and murderous motives. Each installment unwraps one now-infamous case, revealing the nefarious layers of intrigue and unexplored details with fresh testimony and searing archive. We know their faces and recognize their names, but while suspicions mount and conspiracy theories swirl, will we ever know how they died?

From child tragedies like Caylee Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey, or Madeleine McCann, to the mysteries surrounding the deaths of beloved women like Natalie Wood, Chandra Levy, or Laci Peterson, these names haunt our culture as we continue to search for justice and answers behind their untimely demise. Each installment of WHO KILLED...? features exclusive interviews and in-depth investigations to reveal new information to help draw conclusions - and hopefully new revelations - about the crimes.

Now ID, America's #1 true crime network, is presenting the WHO KILLED...? marathon beginning Friday, April 24 at 8pm with WHO KILLED NATALIE WOOD? and a series of encore specials will run continuously through Sunday, April 26 at 3am , culminating with WHO KILLED CAYLEE ANTHONY? Episode descriptions and complete screening guide for WHO KILLED...? found below:

WHO KILLED NATALIE WOOD?

Airs Friday, April 24 from 8-9pm ET/encores Saturday, April 25 from 3am-4am ET

In the early morning hours of November 29, 1981, Hollywood star, Natalie Wood vanishes from the yacht of her actor husband, Robert Wagner, into the open waters off Catalina Island. Hours later, a SEARCH PARTY finds Wood's body floating outside of a cavern with the cause of death then declared to be, drowning. Police spring into action but have little information about the moments before she disappeared. What happened to one of Hollywood's most famous rising stars? ID retraces the events that led to that fateful night, from her rise to fame to her tumultuous relationship with her famous beau, to exclusive interviews with those who were on the scene, hoping to finally uncover what really happened during her final moments.

WHO KILLED CHANDRA LEVY?

Airs Friday, April 24 from 9-12pm ET/encores Saturday, April 25 from 12am ET-3am ET

On May 1, 2001, 24-year-old Chandra Levy left her Washington, D.C., apartment and vanished without a trace. Police feverishly scoured the city for clues about the missing Capitol Hill intern's whereabouts, but a powerful man hampered their search - Chandra's alleged lover, U.S. Congressman Gary Condit. ID delves into the sex, lies and scandal behind one of our nation's most salacious crimes, exploring the seedy underbelly of the D.C. elite that was exposed during the harrowing search for justice.

WHO KILLED STACY PETERSON?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 4-6am ET

On October 28, 2007, 23-year-old mother of four, Stacy Peterson, vanishes without a trace from her suburban Chicago home. All eyes turn to her seemingly upstanding husband, police sergeant Drew Peterson, who publicly protests his innocence and swears Stacy left him for another man. ID delves into the dark and secret life of Drew Peterson, his short-lived marriage to Stacy, and the mysterious and questionable circumstances surrounding the death of his previous wife, Kathleen Savio. This two-hour special unravels the twisted web of lies, corruption and violence behind one of the most captivating missing persons' cases in recent history.

WHO KILLED JONBENET RAMSEY?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 6-9am ET

It was the crime that gripped the nation-a bright, beaming, 6-year old beauty queen is mysteriously murdered in her very own home the day after Christmas in 1996. Investigators navigated false leads, a heavily compromised crime scene and a maze of finger-pointing. Now, ID chronologically reexamines the evidence to challenge long-held beliefs at the center of this enduring mystery and sheds new light on the still-unsolved case of who killed JonBenét. As headlines and sensational breaking news chronicled the investigation's every move, the country became transfixed by the child behind the pageant star, and the bizarre circumstances of her death. Featuring rarely-shared police interrogation tapes, unsealed documents and more than 500 family photos, this three-hour special delivers the definitive look at every angle of this tragic and controversial murder investigation.

WHO KILLED REBECCA ZAHAU?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 9-11am ET

On July 11, 2011, 6-year-old Max Shacknai suffers a fatal fall in his father's Coronado home while under THE WATCH of his father's girlfriend, Rebecca Zahau. Tragedy strikes a second time when just two days later, Rebecca's body is found naked, bound and gagged, hanging from a balcony of the same mansion. Police suspect guilt over Max's death drove Rebecca to take her own life, but a myriad of peculiar clues and troubling evidence suggest a more sinister possibility. Was Rebecca Zahau murdered?

WHO KILLED SUSAN POWELL?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 11am-1pm ET

When 28-year-old mother of two, Susan Powell, vanishes without a trace from her home in West Valley City, Utah, the community is stunned. All eyes turn to Susan's husband of eight years, Josh, who claims to have no idea where his wife has gone. But Josh's dismissive nature and odd behaviors throughout the investigation unsettle local police, who suspect he knows more about what really happened to his wife then he is letting on. Now, ID explores Susan's harrowing disappearance with a two-hour special that takes viewers deep inside the investigation of Josh Powell. The investigation unravels a twisted tale of dysfunction, obsession and jealousy with an explosive conclusion that no one saw coming.

WHO KILLED MADELEINE MCCANN?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 1-3pm ET

For Kate and Gerry McCann, the night of May 3, 2007 was the day their dream Portugal vacation turned into a living nightmare. This infamous night was when their 3-year-old daughter, Madeleine, vanished from their hotel room just yards from where the young parents were dining. Convinced she was kidnapped from her bed, the McCanns desperately plead for Madeleine's safe return, sparking a worldwide manhunt. But as international authorities ramped up their efforts, a veil of suspicion was cast on everyone by law enforcement and loved ones alike. Now, this two-hour special follows Madeline's shocking disappearance to examine what really happened to Madeleine McCann that fateful night.

WHO KILLED LACI PETERSON?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 3-5pm ET

On Christmas Eve in 2002, 9-1-1 dispatchers in Modesto, California receive a particularly harrowing call from local resident Ron Grantski - his 27-year-old, expecting stepdaughter, Laci Peterson, is missing. Investigators and family frantically search for the pregnant woman, retracing Laci's every move in hopes of finding the missing mother-to-be and her unborn son, Conner. Laci's college sweetheart husband, Scott, chronicles the day for police; but when details of THE TIMELINE don't quite add up, detectives turn their suspicions on him. This two-hour special delves into the mysterious disappearance of Laci and the disturbing dark side of Scott, the monster behind her murder.

WHO KILLED TRAVIS ALEXANDER?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 5-8pm ET

Sadomasochistic sex, obsession, and jealousy gone wrong create a deadly combination as this twisted tale of WHO KILLED...? examines one of the most salacious and sensational crimes to rock the nation. This three-hour special delves into the explosive investigation and trial of Jodi Arias for the murder of Travis Alexander in a case that was almost too stunning to be believed. When 30-year-old Alexander is found brutally murdered in his Mesa, Arizona home, police are shocked - who would have wanted to harm the popular salesman with no known enemies? But soon, investigators receive a bizarre phone call that changes everything. The caller is Alexander's mysterious ex-girlfriend - Jodi Arias. What happens next is too shocking to be real - but, it is.

WHO KILLED SHANANN WATTS?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 8-9pm ET

How well can you truly know someone? Chris Watts appeared to have it all: a happy marriage, a beautiful home, and a growing family. But that image of perfection was shattered when his pregnant wife, Shanann, and two daughters, Bella and Celeste, went missing from their family home. Watts later confessed to their murders in a shocking recorded interrogation. ID delves into the psyche of a man who became a family annihilator - what would drive him to do the unthinkable? The special takes viewers through the initial missing persons case of all the way to the eventual murder investigation, arrest and shocking confession of Chris Watts.

WHO KILLED CAYLEE ANTHONY?

Airs Saturday, April 25 from 9-12pm ET / Encores Sunday, April 26 from 12am-3am ET

On July 15, 2008, Orlando police dispatchers receive a bizarre and stunning 9-1-1 call. The caller, Cindy Anthony, is frantic - her granddaughter has been missing for more than a month. Desperate to locate 2-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony, police begin an intense investigation... but authorities cannot overlook a key player in the case, Caylee's own 22-year-old mother, Casey. Now, ID takes viewers deep inside the investigation into the murder of Caylee Anthony to shed new light on this tragic crime and shocking verdict. In a special three-hour event, ID rips opens the explosive case to reexamine the key players, puzzling actions and questionable motives behind one of the most captivating and controversial cases of all-time.





