ID Announces MURDER UNDER THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS Series

For many small towns across America, a Friday night spent under the blinding lights of the local HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL stadium cheering the home team onto victory is the glue that holds a community together. But, what happens when the Friday night lights shut off and the town's beloved team finds themselves embroiled in the center of a tragic crime? How does a community so devoted to football reckon with the aftermath - one that may force them to either cope with the devastating loss of one of their own or look at their treasured team and players differently?

A new series from ID takes an unflinching look at the shocking and tragic cases of dangerous obsessions, brutal violence and even murder surrounding local HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL teams, tarnishing the sport these communities hold sacred. Produced by Lion Television US, Murder Under The Friday Night Lights premieres Tuesday, January 4 at 10/9c on ID.

Featuring cases from across the country, accounts from those who knew these crimes intimately, and gripping archival footage, Murder Under The Friday Night Lights showcases how a tragedy that happens off the field can have ramifications far beyond the championship game. From a football player in a small Texas town terrorizing his team's cheerleaders to a promising football star gunned down before he could start his freshman season at University of Oregon, this new series gives viewers a first-hand account of tragic crimes that have not only turned the lives of the HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL players on these teams upside down - but have torn entire communities apart.

Over the course of six episodes, Murder Under The Friday Night Lights showcases exactly what happens when football is the lifeblood of the town... and real blood is spilled.

"High school football is a bedrock of small town America where the hometown team is often the centerpiece of the local community. But sadly these local traditions can come with an unexpected dark side as the cases in Murder Under The Friday Night Lights show, " said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. "Uncontrollably jealous teammates, cheerleaders gone missing, and even local authorities going to extraordinary lengths to cover up for the star player; these crimes can have a tragic impact on the whole town and their damage can ripple throughout the community for years to come."

Murder Under The Friday Night Lights is produced for ID by Lion Television US with Allison Corn, Stan Hsue and Jennifer Silverman serving as Executive Producers and Simon Boyce serving as showrunner. Ron Simon is the Executive Producer for ID.