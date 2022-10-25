IAN LARA: ROMANTIC COMEDY and ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS 3 Debut in November on HBO Max

"Entre Nos" returns with two comedy specials IAN LARA: ROMANTIC COMEDY and ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS 3 debuting FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11 exclusively on HBO Max.

The New York comedian delights HBO audiences with his first standalone "Entre Nos" special. Lara explores the lessons learned during the pandemic, including common problems of New Yorkers during travel, and offers some essential advice to avoid risky dating experiences.

ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS 3 welcomes the winners of the 3rd edition of the "Latino Stand-Up! Comedy Competition" Ralph Barbosa and Gwen La Roka. Disarmingly shy and low-key hilarious, Barbosa shares the good news about his apartment lease and analyzes the lyrics of great hip-hop classics. La Roka confesses her deepest fears during the height of the pandemic and teases her physical comedy chops while discussing inter-generational differences.

IAN LARA: ROMANTIC COMEDY is written and performed by Ian Lara and directed by Aida Rodriguez. ENTRE NOS: THE WINNERS 3 is written and performed by Ralph Barbosa, Gwen La Roka and directed by Aida Rodriguez.

Watch the trailer here: