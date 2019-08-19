I AM PATRICK SWAYZE Is Paramount's Highest-Rated I AM Special

Deadline reports that I Am Patrick Swayze, Paramount's latest in its I Am documentary series, averaged 1.1 million total viewers -- its biggest ratings ever for a special like this.

I Am Patrick Swayze is a touching tribute to the prolific actor that showcases his life and career through untold stories, exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies, and family photos featuring those who knew him best. It explores his childhood in Texas and his enduring relationship with widow Lisa Niemi Swayze, whom he met as a teenager at his mother's dance studio. Known for undeniable star quality, the documentary is a window into an artist's life that delves into his remarkable film career.

Those interviewed include: Swayze's wife Lisa Niemi and brother Don Swayze; Sam Elliott (Road House), Jennifer Grey (Dirty Dancing), C. Thomas Howell (The Outsiders), Rob Lowe (The Outsiders), Kelly Lynch (Road House), Demi Moore (Ghost), Lori Petty (Point Break) Marshall R. Teague (Road House).

Swayze was famous for his charismatic performances in films like "Dirty Dancing," "Ghost," "Road House," and "The Outsiders." He died of cancer in 2009 at age 57.

