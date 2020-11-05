Hybrid Minds Revealed as New Kiss Nights DJs
Listen to their brand new single 'Let Me Hold You' with Netsky below.
The all new evening line-up on KISS has officially been announced today, including a brand new Monday night drum and bass show with Hybrid Minds as your hosts!
From 9pm-11pm every Monday (starting 9th November) you'll be able to hear Matt and Josh as part of the new KISS Nights, playing the very latest and best in drum and bass as well as hosting some very special guests and exclusive mixes.
Tune into KISS on radio, digital or on the KISS Kube app.
