Hulu to Bring CASTLE ROCK, RUNAWAYS, and REPRISAL to New York Comic Con 2019

Today, New York Comic Con revealed their programming line up for the annual fest, which features three Hulu Original series. Fans can expect to see the world premieres of Marvel's Runaways Season Three, upcoming drama series Reprisal and the highly anticipated Castle RockSeason Two. Screening and panel information is below.

Marvel's Runaways: Season Three World Premiere Screening and Panel

Marvel's Runaways is headed back to Madison Square Garden with an action-packed panel you won't want to miss! Be the first to experience the premiere episode of the highly-anticipated third season with the stars and creative forces of Marvel's Runaways. After the exclusive screening, join Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television, along with the cast and executive producers, to discuss what's to come in season three. All episodes of Marvel's Runaways season three drop on Friday, December 13th only on Hulu.

Friday, October 4th 5:30 - 7:00 PM, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

J.J. Abrams & Stephen King's Castle Rock: Season Two World Premiere Screening and Panel

Hulu's hit psychological-horror series returns! Set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King's best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. In season two, a feud between warring clans comes to a boil when budding psychopath Annie Wilkes, Stephen King's nurse from hell, gets waylaid in Castle Rock. Panelists include stars Lizzy Caplan, Tim Robbins, Paul Sparks, Yusra Warsama, Barkhad Abdi, Elsie Fisherand co-creator/showrunner Dustin Thomason. Castle Rock premieres Wednesday, October 23rdonly on Hulu.

Saturday, October 5th 3:30 - 5:00 PM, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

World Premiere Screening and Panel of Hulu's Reprisal

From the executive producer of The Handmaid's Tale, comes Hulu's new drama series Reprisal. Premiering at New York Comic Con, the hyper-noir story follows a relentless femme fatale (Abigail Spencer) who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads. The thriller examines the intricacies of family - both THE ONE you're born with, and THE ONE you make along the way. The series stars Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Mena Massoud, Rhys Wakefield, Madison Davenport, Gilbert Owuor, David Dastmalchian, W. Earl Brown, Craig Tate, Wavyy Jonez, Shane Callahan, and Rory Cochrane. All episodes of Reprisal will premiere on Friday, December 6th only on Hulu.

Saturday, October 5th 7:00 - 8:15 PM, Javits Room 1A10





