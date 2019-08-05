Hulu and Bleecker Street Partner On Exclusive Multi-Year Output Deal

Hulu and Bleecker Street have partnered on a new output deal granting Hulu exclusive SVOD rights to all upcoming Bleecker Street theatrical films. The deal was negotiated by Andrew Karpen, Kent Sanderson and Avy Eschenasy on behalf of Bleecker Street.

The first film to hit the streaming service in Fall 2019 will be HOTEL MUMBAI. Recounting the harrowing story of survival from the staff and guests of the famous Taj Hotel, HOTEL MUMBAI follows the news-breaking terrorist attacks that occurred in Mumbai in 2008. The hit thriller stars Dev Patel and Armie Hammer. Hulu will also hold streaming rights to Bleecker Street's TEEN SPIRIT, starring Elle Fanning; SXSW-breakout THE ART OF SELF-DEFENSE, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Alessandro Nivola; and the inspirational true-story biopic BRIAN BANKS, starring Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear, and Sherri Shepard.

"Hulu is committed to bringing impactful, quality films to audiences everywhere," said Heather Moosnick, SVP Content Partnerships at Hulu. "We're excited to enter into this new partnership with Bleecker Street, whose commitment to excellence is recognized by moviegoers and the industry alike. We can't wait to share the latest Bleecker releases with the Hulu audience."

"As we continue to expand our slate of films, we are always searching for the best partners to reach the broadest audience " said Andrew Karpen, CEO of Bleecker Street. "We know Hulu subscribers will find something distinct and enlightening about each of our titles."

ABOUT Hulu Hulu is the leading premium streaming service offering live and on-demand TV and movies, with and without commercials, both in and outside the home. Launched in 2008, Hulu is the only service that gives viewers instant access to current shows from every major U.S. broadcast network; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals like Emmy® and Golden Globe Award-winning series The Handmaid's Tale, Emmy® Award-nominated series including The Looming Tower, The Act, Catch-22, Castle Rock, and Pen15 alongside hit series Marvel's Runaways, Ramy and Shrill and Oscar® and Emmy®-nominated documentary film Minding the Gap. The service also streams live news, entertainment and sports from 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Discovery Networks - available all in one place. Upcoming Hulu Originals include Wu-Tang: An American Saga from Brian Grazer and The RZA, and Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington.

ABOUT BLEECKER STREET Bleecker Street (bleeckerstreetmedia.com) is an independently financed U.S. film distribution company founded in 2014 by Andrew Karpen. The company's recent releases include Anthony Maras' HOTEL MUMBAI, Joe Penna's ARCTIC and Debra Granik's award-winning, LEAVE NO TRACE. Upcoming titles include THE TOMORROW MAN starring John Lithgow and Blythe Danner, Riley Stearns' THE ART OF SELF-DEFENSE and BRIAN BANKS with Aldis Hodge, Greg Kinnear and Sherri Shepard.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You