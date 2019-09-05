Hulu Stops Development on THE RAINMAKER Series

Variety reports that Hulu will no longer produce a pair of series based on John Grisham novels "The Rainmaker" and "Rogue Lawyer."

The series were envisioned as two separate shows based on separate books, with story lines that would cross over. The jury is out on whether the shows will find a new home somewhere else.

In "The Rainmaker," John Grisham tells the story of a young man barely out of law school who finds himself taking on one of the most powerful, corrupt, and ruthless companies in America - and exposing a complex, multibillion-dollar insurance scam.

"Rogue Lawyer" is about Sebastian Rudd, who is is a street lawyer, but not your typical street lawyer. His office is a black customized bulletproof van, complete with Wi-Fi, a bar, a small fridge, and fine leather chairs. He has no firm, no partners, and only one employee: his heavily armed driver, who used to be his client, and who also happens to be his bodyguard, law clerk, confidant, and golf caddie.

Read the original story on Variety.





