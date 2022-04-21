Hulu Announces VICTORIA'S SECRET: ANGELS AND DEMONS

Hulu has announced that the new documentary, Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons, will make its Hulu premiere on July 14. The three episode feature will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 19.

Investigated with journalistic rigor, Matt Tyrnauer directs this searing and provocative exposé of the Victoria's Secret brand as well as their then CEO, the larger-than-life, enigmatic billionaire, Les Wexner.

Truth is not what it seems; as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are REVEALED to all be inextricably intertwined with the fall of this legendary brand.

The documentary was produced by Corey Reeser; Film 45's Peter Berg, Matt Goldberg and Brandon Carroll; Elizabeth Rogers and Jennifer Ewing.