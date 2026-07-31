Hollywood Museum to Mark 64th Anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's Death

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The Hollywood Museum will commemorate the 64th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's death with a special event at its Historic Max Factor Building location, where celebrities and personalities will read letters they have written to the late actress. The gathering will take place near the museum's recently unveiled Marilyn Monroe centennial exhibit and its re-dedicated Blondes Only Room, which houses personal items including her clothing, jewelry, makeup case, and the honeymoon dress she wore during her marriage to Joe DiMaggio.

On August 5, 2026, Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of The Hollywood Museum), The Hollywood Museum (located the Historic Max Factor Building) and some of its celebrities and personalities that have performed over the past 70 years thru today, will commemorate the 64th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's death by holding a special event surrounded by the recently unveiled 100th birthday Marilyn Exhibit. Stars of today will read letters they wrote to Marilyn. The Hollywood Museum has re-dedicated the Blondes Only Room that houses many of Marilyn Monroe's most personal items, clothing, jewelry, shoes, her delicates & undergarments, her makeup chair & case, her million-dollar honeymoon dress worn on her honeymoon with Joe Dimaggio and to entertain the U.S. troops in Korea, and the bottles of prescription medication found on the nightstand the night she died. Other items include Marilyn's personal clothing, jewelry that Arthur Miller gave her. The Hollywood Museum offers a rare and exclusive look at personal photos of Marilyn.

Personalities confirmed to attend include: Donelle Dadigan (Founder/President of the Hollywood Museum), Ruta Lee (Seven Brides for Seven Brothers), Alisha Soper (Portrayed Marilyn Monroe in TV and film), Carolyn Hennesy (Emmy Winner/General Hospital), Nancy Harding (Blessings in Disguise/Murder at the Merriweather), Joel Diamond (Grammy winning Legendary Music Producer), Daniella Kelly (Former Samba Queen/Former Brazilian Cultural Ambassador to China), Tyrone DuBose (R&B Historian/Radio host), Claudia Wells (Back to the Future), Eve Richards (The Discovery Pod with Eve/ Straight Shot), Melissa Niece Smith (Bold and Beautiful), David Longoria (Grammy winning music Producer), Kathy Kolla (Veg-Head), Kathy Garver (Family Affair), Kate Linder (Y&R), Johnny Whitaker (Family Affair), KEVIN SPIRTAS (Emmy winner/Days of Our Lives) and many others.

Talent submitting letters to Marilyn to be read that night include: Lily Tomlin, Morgan Fairchild, Fran Drescher, Leonard Maltin, Dee Wallace, George Chakiris, Margaret O'Brien, Jamie Farr, Francis Fisher, Butch Patrick, Linda Purl, Joanne Worley, Patrick Labyborteaux, Lee Roy Reams, Butch Patrick, Judy Norton, Dean Butler and more.

WHEN

Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Time: 6:30-8:30PM

Where: The Hollywood Museum, located in the Historic Max Factor Building - 1660 N Highland Ave. (Corner of Highland Ave and Hollywood Blvd)

Marilyn Monroe Centennial Exhibit: 'A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION FROM NORMA JEANE TO Marilyn Monroe: The Girl, The Guts, The Glamour … The Hometown Icon You Didn't Know' exhibit continues by popular demand at The Hollywood Museum. 'The museum commemorates the 64th anniversary of Marilyn Monroe's untimely passing,' stated THM Founder and President Donelle Dadigan. Adding, 'Since we celebrated her 100th birthday with our multi-floor Marilyn Monroe Exhibit, we felt it appropriate to commemorate the 64th Anniversary of her passing. We will have many of our Hollywood Museum celebrity family and friends read letters they wrote to Marilyn, as if they could talk to her today. I know this will be entertaining and thought provoking for all who attend. We look forward to continuing with our very special and personal 100th Birthday Exhibit at the Museum that is very popular with fans!'

ABOUT THE HOLLYWOOD MUSEUM

The Hollywood Museum, located in the historic Max Factor Building, is the official museum of Hollywood and a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation showcasing more than 10,000 Authentic Show Business Treasures, spotlighting 100 years of Hollywood history - from the Silents to Talkies, Hollywood's Golden Era of Film Noir, Television, and its Pioneer Years, through the rebellious 60s, special effects 70s, evolving 80s, involved 90s, technological 2000s, and beyond to current day heartthrobs! The Hollywood Museum's exhibits showcase the best in film, network and cable television, and new digital platforms featuring iconic and fan favorites! The Hollywood Museum offers visitors the most extensive collection of Hollywood memorabilia in the world - featuring the glamour of Hollywood legends and stars - past, present and in the making. The Hollywood Museum includes one-of-a-kind costumes, props, photographs, scripts, stars' car collections, personal artifacts, posters, and memorabilia from favorite stars, films and TV shows. Located in the heart of Hollywood, at the corner of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave, just steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Museum has been named the #1 top tourist attraction in Hollywood by LA Weekly and recently the #1 spot on 'Things to Do' by leading travel bloggers, as well as one of the 'Top 10' Museums in LA by the LA Tourism and Convention Board and Trip Advisor.

Regular hours: Wednesday - Sunday: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Tickets: $15 Adults: $12 Seniors (62+): $12 for students with ID and $5 Children under 5.

Address: 1660 N. Highland Ave. (at Hollywood Blvd.), Los Angeles, CA 90028

Museum info: www.TheHollywoodMuseum.com or Tel: (323) 464-7776

Personalities confirmed to attend include Donelle Dadigan, Ruta Lee, Alisha Soper, Carolyn Hennesy, Claudia Wells, Kathy Garver, Kate Linder, Johnny Whitaker and KEVIN SPIRTAS, while letters to be read are being submitted by Lily Tomlin, Morgan Fairchild, Fran Drescher, Leonard Maltin, Dee Wallace, George Chakiris and others. The event will take place alongside the museum's ongoing exhibit, A CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION FROM NORMA JEANE TO Marilyn Monroe: The Girl, The Guts, The Glamour ... The Hometown Icon You Didn't Know.

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