Here TV Renews CONFRAMA for Season Two and Announces Cast
Here TV has renewed its hit series Conframa for a second season, with a mostly brand new cast. Season 1 can currently be seen on the network & many other platforms such as Amazon Prime, Spectrum (On-Demand), Comcast & more.
Season 2 will see the return of main cast members Anthony Bawn & Alexandria McGaughey, whom will reprise their roles as Angel & Keisha. To round out the rest of the cast for the series are newcomers Jerimiyah Dunbar, Phillip M. Turner and introducing Traci Braxton (Braxton Family Values), Kristal Lyndriette Smith(Chasing Destiny w/ Kelly Rowland) and r&b sensation Tamika Scott(Xscape: Still Kickin' it).
Conframa is the story of an Afro-American gay couple whom invite another into their relationship & the roller coaster ride that ensues.
Created by Mr. Bawn (Cheetah in August) & loosely based on his own real life story. The series is executive produced by Shaun Cairo (Pitchfork, The House Invictus) & co-written by Matthew Doyle (Chasing Pavement).
Season 2 is set to begin filming January 26, 2020 & with an April 7, 2020 release date. Conframa is produced by APB Productions, LLC & Bawn TV.
Tamika Scott, Anthony Bawn & Jerimiyah Dunbar are repped by Shakir Entertainment Management. Traci Braxton is repped by Soul World Entertainment and Kristal Lyndriette Smith is repped by Dee Roze Entertainment.