Henry Winkler Joins Cast of PINK SKIES AHEAD

?Screen legend Henry Winkler has been added to the cast of PINK SKIES AHEAD, the first feature film from Greg Silverman's Stampede, joining star Jessica Barden.?

?

Winkler will play Dr. Cotton, Winona's (Barden) friendly and sharp doctor- who used to be her pediatrician- who she visits when she discovers something alarming.?

?

Winkler and Barden will be joined by?Rosa Salazar (ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL, BIRD BOX)?as Addie, Winona's strong and confident best friend,?Lewis Pullman (BAD TIMES AT THE EL ROYALE, BATTLE OF THE SEXES) as Ben, a?Ph.D?candidate who is smitten with Winona after they meet in a nightclub and?Devon Bostick (I AM THE NIGHT, OKJA) as Greg, a flirty independent bookstore owner.

?

The Kelly Oxford film, which will begin production this June in Los Angeles, tells the story of a young woman who discovers she has an?anxiety disorder after dropping out of school and moving back home.?

?

Stampede's Gideon Yu?and Chris Bosco?will serve as Executive Producer with Stampede's Greg Silverman and Lisa Zambri as Producers, alongside with Divide/Conquer's?Greg Gilreath and Adam Hendricks as producers and Zac Locke as Executive Producer.??

?

Winkler is represented by CAA and Management 360. Salazar is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency and Vanderkloot Law. Pullman is represented by ICM and Anonymous Content. Bostick is represented by Innovative Artists, Noble Caplan Abrams, and Principal Entertainment LA.?





