Henry Golding in Talks to Join G.I. JOE Spinoff

Henry Golding is in talks to star in the G.I. Joe spinoff Snake Eyes, according to Variety.

The Paramount, Skydance and AllSpark film will be directed by Robert Schwentke from a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, with Brian Goldner is producing.

Snake Eyes is a silent ninja commando who dresses in all black, never reveals his face and doesn't speak. He stands out among the military anti-terrorist group and quickly establishes himself as the group's most popular member. He also has a special relationship with Scarlett, the team's one-time only female member, and sometimes carries out solo missions with his pet wolf, Timber. His archenemy is Storm Shadow, a ninja who is also his blood brother.

Golding is best known for his breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians. He will be seen next in the romantic comedy Last Christmas with Emilia Clarke, and the trailer for Last Christmas was just released.

