Henry Cavill to Play Sherlock Holmes in ENOLA HOLMES Starring Millie Bobby Brown

Henry Cavill will play Sherlock Holmes in Legendary's "Enola Holmes," starring Millie Bobby Brown, according to Variety. Helena Bonham Carter will play play Enola's mother in the film.

"Enola Holmes" is based on the Nancy Springer book series "The Enola Holmes Mysteries," which follows Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' much younger sister, Enola.

"Killing Eve"'s Harry Bradbeer will direct the film from an adapted script by "His Dark Materials" writer Jack Thorne. The book series' first novel was the 2006 title "The Case of the Missing Marquess." The series had six novels in total, which revolve around mysteries investigated by Enola.

Brown will produce through her PCMA Productions banner, while Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will oversee the project for Legendary. Production on "Enola Holmes" will start this summer.

Cavill is best known for playing Superman in Warner Bros.' DC Universe and he can be seen next in Netflix's "The Witcher" series.

Read the original article on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories