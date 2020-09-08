HeadCount & Global Citizen Announce JUST VOTE

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and more will participate.

International advocacy organization Global Citizen and voter registration organization HeadCount today announced the launch of the Just Vote campaign to engage young Americans to check their status, register, and vote in November and elections beyond. The non-partisan campaign aims to engage one million young voters and get 50,000 young people registered ahead of the 2020 elections.



The Just Vote campaign will engage and reward young people by offering exclusive experiences, performances, and memorabilia donated by artists and entertainers that can only be unlocked through checking your voter registration status. Artists supporting the campaign include Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, DJ Khaled, FINNEAS, Julianne Hough, Loren Gray, Nicky Jam, Quavo, Taylor Swift, Usher, and more. Once they check their voter registration status, participants will have the opportunity to receive access to exciting opportunities like a virtual dance lesson with Usher and his choreographer, a never-before-seen performance from Nicky Jam, a happy hour meet and greet with Quavo, or a virtual get together with DJ Khaled. The Just Vote campaign will employ precise tracking of voter registrations to track the campaign's success.



"We are proud to launch the 'Just Vote' campaign to encourage more young people to check their status and register to vote," said HUGH EVANS, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO OF GLOBAL CITIZEN. "For years, we have been activating global citizens to be part of the solution to key issues like extreme poverty, climate change, and now pandemic relief. Voting is a vital way to exercise that power. We are excited about 'Just Vote's' potential to drive young voter turnout in November and beyond."



This year, young people have more sway than ever. Research shows that more than a third of eligible voters are Gen Z or Millennials, and 83% of people 18-29 believe they have the power to change the country and the world. But only 60% are planning to vote. In fact across the board, voter registration numbers are down as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a recent study, in 11 states the number of new voters in April of 2020 decreased by 70% as compared to April 2016. Other states are down as much as 50% over the same period.



"With only a few months until the election, this is a pivotal moment to be launching 'Just Vote'," said ANDY BERNSTEIN, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF HEADCOUNT. "The challenges of COVID-19 demand that we innovate the ways in which we engage potential voters. That's why we are thrilled to partner with Global Citizen, these brilliant artists and companies to excite voters, and encourage participation in our democracy."



Just Vote is also teaming up with corporate and foundation partners to expand the campaign's reach and impact. Corporate partners include Cisco and Procter & Gamble and foundation partners include Wallace Global Fund. As part of the campaign, these partners are giving their employees time off to vote and participate in November's election.



"'MAJOR KEY ALERT!' Checking your voting status and registering to vote is easy and important," said DJ KHALED. "I'm partnering with Global Citizen and HeadCount, to make sure everyone has a chance to use their voice. I'm looking forward to hosting a virtual meet and greet with the Just Vote campaign to talk with young people who have taken the time to check their voter registration status."



This unique coalition of organizations has an unprecedented power to mobilize the youth vote. Both Global Citizen and HeadCount have the ability to connect people through music and entertainment and are uniquely positioned to reach potential new voters. Global Citizen and HeadCount will inspire inclusion through culture, with the goal of bolstering and activating the will of the next generation to vote.

For more information about Just Vote, please visit justvote.globalcitizen.org.

