Paget Brewster's Best Moments as Emily Prentiss Highlighted in CRIMINAL MINDS Compilation

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up





Paramount posted a best-of compilation centered on Emily Prentiss, the character played by Paget Brewster in CRIMINAL MINDS, now streaming on Paramount+. The video gathers standout moments from Prentiss's tenure leading the Behavioral Analysis Unit, drawing from scenes that range from high-pressure interrogations to dangerous field work at active crime scenes.

In the series, Prentiss operates alongside a core ensemble that includes David Rossi, played by Joe Mantegna; Derek Morgan, played by Shemar Moore; and Spencer Reid, played by Matthew Gray Gubler. The compilation frames her as a central figure in the BAU, one who confronts external threats while also navigating her own personal struggles throughout the run of the show.

Beyond the action-driven sequences, the video highlights moments that underscore the character's emotional depth, presenting Prentiss as someone whose leadership is shaped as much by what she carries internally as by the cases she works. The compilation draws from across her time on the series, offering a broad look at the arc Brewster brought to the role.

CRIMINAL MINDS is available to stream on Paramount+, which carries the full series as part of its on-demand library.

More on Paramount Recent Articles Kathy Bates Delivers Powerful Closing Argument in MATLOCK Season 1 Clip

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...