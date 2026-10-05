Hardy Signs TRIPPP to Mockingbird Records

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Country rock superstar HARDY has signed triplet brother trio TRIPPP to his newly formed label, mockingbird RECORDS, the country sister label to his previously announced rock imprint, CROW RECORDS. In partnership with Big Loud Records, the announcement follows last year's inaugural signing of rocker Sikarus to CROW RECORDS under Big Loud Rock. On Friday, October 2, TRIPPP opened for HARDY's 'One Night In Starksville' show at the Humphrey Coliseum in Mississippi before being brought back up on stage and introduced as the first official mockingbird RECORDS signing.

'We have been chasing this dream for almost a decade,' shares TRIPPP. 'The chance to work alongside and be mentored by our hero and one of the greatest songwriters and artists to ever step foot on 16th Avenue is the opportunity of a lifetime and one we would never pass up. We are immensely grateful to everyone who has believed in us and supported us even when we were singing for beers in bars back home in Jonesboro, Arkansas. We would not be here without y'all. All glory to Jesus Christ. Let's make a record.'

Born and raised in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the Nashville-based triplet brother trio TRIPPP consists of bandmembers JD Stafford (lead vocals), Chaz Stafford (guitar), and Treyson Stafford (bass). Moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University, they are now full-time professional songwriters with a unique country sound. Their music is a mix between Memphis blues, Kentucky bluegrass, and Southern rock combined with family harmony. Released earlier this year, their EP nothin' and album TRIPPP are out now.

The band has played well over 300 shows and has opened for artists Riley Green, Gavin Adcock and more. TRIPPP made their Grand Ole Opry debut in December 2022 as special guests of Josh Turner and have received several awards since including winning the 2023 Belmont University Songwriter's Showcase and being named one of the '25 Country Artists to Watch' in 2024 by The Nashville Briefing. After supporting Goodbye June on their Trouble For All Tour in September, TRIPPP will be back out on the road through October making stops in St. Louis, New York, Charlotte and more.

For more information or tickets, visit thebandtrippp.com.

TRIPPP Upcoming Tour Dates

Oct 15 – Off Broadway – St. Louis, MO

Oct 16 – Knuckleheads Saloon – Kansas City, MO

Oct 17 – Stickyz – Little Rock, AR

Oct 22 – Desert 5 Spot – New York, NY +

Oct 23 – Desert 5 Spot – Washington, DC +

Oct 24 – The Evening Muse – Charlotte, NC

+ Free Show

About mockingbird & CROW Records

A 'high concept craftsman' (The New Yorker) producing 'some of the most intriguing music to emerge from Nashville in years' (SPIN), HARDY has never been interested in choosing between genres. Owning the intersection of country and rock, HARDY's newly created mockingbird and CROW Records are 'like much of HARDY's work, surprising... For HARDY, part of the point is to keep you guessing' (Rolling Stone). Alternative Press declares him 'the newest ambassador of the provocative crossover between two seemingly contradicting camps: trailer-park honky-tonk and head-thrashing metal.' Inspired by his groundbreaking, genre-bending 2023 album the mockingbird & THE CROW, which debuted at #1 on both the Top Country Albums and Top Rock Albums charts and was dubbed 'an important album' (Saving Country Music), HARDY formed mockingbird and CROW Records with his longtime partners at Big Loud in 2025. As 'one of Nashville's most prolific, versatile voices, a songwriter and artist who can put forth a twangy country anthem as easily as a bone-rattling rock song' (Billboard), HARDY's mission is to continue loading the country and rock canons with the next generation of superstars.

About TRIPPP

TRIPPP is a trio of triplet brothers – Treyson, JD, and Chaz Stafford – from Jonesboro, Arkansas. Their unique country sound includes a touch of Memphis blues, Kentucky bluegrass, and Southern rock combined with family harmony. They are now based in Nashville where JD (lead vocals), Chaz (guitar), and Treyson (bass) are former Belmont University students now working as full-time musicians and professional songwriters. Their awards include winning the 2023 Belmont University Songwriter's Showcase, being named one of the '25 Country Artists to Watch' in 2024 by The Nashville Briefing and more. Their 2020 debut EP and six singles in recent years were produced by fellow Arkansan Jon Conley, lead guitar player for Kenny Chesney. Released this year, their EP nothin' and album TRIPPP are out now.

Photo Credit: Tanner Gallagher



Photo Credit: Tanner Gallagher

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