Hannah Waddingham Signs With Creative Arts Agency (CAA)

Fresh off of her recent Emmy Award win, Hannah Waddingham has signed with the Creative Arts Agency for representation in all areas.

Variety reported the new deal, stating that Waddingham will remain to be repped by her manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, her U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and her publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR.

Waddingham is best known for her Emmy-winning role as Rebecca in Ted Lasso and Septa Unella in Game of Thrones.

Waddingham's extensive work in the theatre includes the role of Desiree in A Little Night Music (Garrick Theatre and Menier Chocolate Factory), The Lady of the Lake in Spamalot (a role she originated in the West End, and played on Broadway), Into The Woods (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Bad Girls The Musical (West Yorkshire Playhouse), A Chorus of Disapproval (Theatr Clywd), Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Likes of Us (Sydmonton Festival), The Beautiful Game (Cambridge Theatre) and Lautrec (Shaftesbury Theatre).

Watch Waddingham's powerful Emmy Award acceptance speech here: