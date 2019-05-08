Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Summer' Programming Event Lineup Adds New Film

As temperatures around the country begin to rise and people yearn for the longer days ahead, viewers will enjoy an entire month of summer-inspired movies when Hallmark CHANNEL premieres four all-new original movies in May. The programming event kicks off with "Paris, Wine & Romance" (working title) (Saturday, May 4, 9 p.m. ET/PT) followed by "A Feeling of Home" (Saturday, May 11, 9 p.m. ET/PT), and "Sailing into Love" (Saturday, May 18, 9 p.m. ET/PT), "From Friend to Fianc'" (Saturday, May 25, 9 p.m. ET/PT) and "Love in the Sun" (Monday, May 27, 9 p.m. ET/PT)."

'PARIS, WINE & ROMANCE'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, May 4th (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Jen Lilley, Dan Jeannotte

Isabella (Lilley) is the ambitious new owner of her family's Oregon winery whose dream of becoming world-renowned takes a big step forward when she enters a prestigious wine competition in Paris. Upon arrival, Isabella meets her biggest competitor, Jacques (Jeannotte), from one of the world's foremost winemaking families. Impressed by Isabella and her expertise in wine, a budding romance develops between them. However, as the results of the competition are announced, Isabella believes Jacques badmouthed her wine. Hurt, she returns home. When Jacques discovers what upset her, he seeks to win her back, even if it means leaving behind his beloved winery.

'A FEELING OF HOME'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, May 11th (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Jonna Walsh, Nathan Parsons, Mary-Margaret Humes, Robby Benson

Host of a New England web series, Abby (Walsh) is set to launch her own line of home products. All she needs is a few more authentically northeastern webisodes and the deal is done. But Abby's roots are actually in Texas and through her mother's (Humes) request she must return to her dad's (Benson) ranch to help him. Surprised to find her former boyfriend Ryan (Parsons) is the ranch manager, Abby is soon swept up in their old chemistry. Torn between her Texas roots and her New England aspirations, Abby must decide where she belongs - with work in the northeast, or deep in the heart of Texas.

'SAILING INTO LOVE'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, May 18th (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Leah Renee, Chris McNally

Biology teacher Claire (Renee) is busy juggling her duties as bridesmaid to three friends, as well as teaching a summer enrichment class at her most favorite place in the world, Blue Island. Claire learns that the sailboat used to ferry to her students has been sold to a former Navy man, Captain Tom (McNally), with the stipulation that he continues to sail the class to the island. Claire's life gets complicated when she learns her former boyfriend Jason works for the developer intent on building a resort on Blue Island.

'FROM FRIEND TO FIANCE'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Saturday, May 25th (9 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Jocelyn Hudon, Ryan Paevey, Kelly Kruger

Jess Parks (Hudon) has a good job, great friends and a cool apartment in the city. She has it all, except the ability to find her perfect match that would appreciate her quirky humor and outgoing nature. The only person that ever truly understood Jess is her lifelong Best Friend Ted (Paevey). Jess and Ted grew up together as neighbors in the suburbs and were inseparable. When Ted reveals to Jess that he's getting married and asks her to be his Best Man, or in this case Best Woman at his wedding, Jess is happy until she finds out that he's marrying her high school rival and mean girl Kimberly Kentwood (Kruger). As Jess and Ted spend time together planning his big day, Jess realizes that her perfect match has been Ted all the time but is it too late to be his BFF bride?

'LOVE IN THE SUN'

A Hallmark CHANNEL Original Movie World Premiere

Monday, May 27th (8 p.m. ET/PT)

Starring: Emeraude Toubia, Tom Maden, Shawn Christian

When successful dating app creator Alana (Toubia) hesitantly gets engaged, she returns to her hometown in Florida to deliver the news to her dad. Upon returning home, she crosses paths with her former flame, Kai (Maden), and finds herself falling in love with the fun and adventurous lifestyle tied to her community. As Alana and Kai work together to help her dad restore his declining property, Alana finds herself conflicted as to whether or not her current way of living makes her happier than the home and community that she always knew and loved.









