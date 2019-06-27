Hailie Deegan Joins ON HER TURF Podcast This Week

Leading up to NBC Sports' portion of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series beginning this weekend, 17-year-old stock car driver and the only female to have won races in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series Hailie Deegan joins the On Her Turf podcast to discuss the start of her successful racing career and the challenges she hopes to conquer as a female in the racing world. In addition, NASCAR driver Ross Chastain joins theNASCAR on NBC podcast to discuss his roller-coaster year in racing. NBCSN presents the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland Speedway this Sunday, June 30 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

PODCAST HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ON HER TURF PODCAST:

Deegan on her accomplishments at only 17 years old: "I try really not to focus on what I've accomplished, but what I need to do next, what I'm working towards. I'm never really just satisfied with where I'm at. I always just want to get better, improve more, learn as much as I can because obviously I have a lot to learn and a lot to get better at so it's all about improvement to me."

On finding success as a female in racing: "I've learned that you just have to be aggressive. A lot of people assume about being a girl that they're a little more laid back, they're not as aggressive, they're still trying to get to the same level as the guys, but I think that even if you ask some of the other guys, they can say that I am an aggressive driver just because I know what it's going to take to make it. I see why a lot of other girls haven't made it. I feel like I can depict why other girls aren't MAKING IT and I don't want to make the same mistakes."

On the best advice from her father: "Remember, go out there and have fun, but you're having the most fun when you're winning."

On her career goals: I just want to make it to the top levels of NASCAR, be able to win at the top levels - whether its Trucks, Xfinity or Cup, I just want to be able to go and perform at my best."

PODCAST HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE NASCAR ON NBC PODCAST:

Chastain: "I'm good with the fact that we have race-winning trucks and we could go out and win a bunch of races...I don't want to sound cocky, but I am confident because I know what it's like to not have speed and you're struggling and you don't have the resources."

Chastain on the ups and downs in his racing career this past year: "It's definitely not the way I would have written it. I don't think they would ever even make a movie about this or write a book. It would have to be a fictional book because no one would believe it."

In addition, new episodes of several podcasts feature a range of guests includingthe Boston Celtics' four 2019 draft picks Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters, award-winning sportscaster Bob Costas, Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg and more.

New episodes of 14 podcasts will be available for download on all major podcast platforms including: NBC Sports' Scores app, Apple, Stitcher, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and iHeart.

Following is a sport-by-sport look at what's on tap:

NASCAR

On Her Turf: Pushing boundaries and empowering women along the way. The On Her Turf podcast highlights amazing women- and their male allies- who are champions on and off the field and who motivate people to be the best versions of themselves. Join host Kathryn Tappen each week as she talks with a new powerhouse guest about sports, what motivates them, and lessons they've learned along the way. On this week's episode: 17-year-old stockcar driver Hailie Deegan joins Kathryn Tappen to discuss where she draws her confidence from, growing up in a racing household, her goals moving forward, Kevin Harvick's importance in her career, how she sees "frenemies" every day, keeps her priorities straight, and THE ONE thing that scares her in a race car. When: Wednesday, June 26

NASCAR on NBC: Host Nate Ryan interviews NASCAR stars and insiders each week. Nate also discusses the latest NASCAR news, including a weekly recap of races, and looks ahead to what's next in the sport. On this week's episode: NASCAR drive Ross Chastain joins the podcast to discuss the roller-coaster ride of this year in racing so far. Chastain reflects on his experience overcoming challenges, his relationship with team owner Al Niece, how the logistics work of racing in so many series, where his career currently stands, and more. When: Wednesday, June 26



NFL

Chris Simms Unbuttoned: NBC Sports' Chris Simms examines everything happening in the NFL and around the sports world. Joined by a rotation of NBC Sports hosts Ahmed Fareed, Paul Burmeister and Liam McHugh, Unbuttoned features in-depth Xs and Os analysis; one-on-one interviews with players, coaches, executives, and draft prospects; game recaps and previews; gambling segments; extensive player analysis leading into the NFL Draft; and much more. On this week's episodes: Simms continues the Simms Top 40 QB Countdown this week, which will be featured on Unbuttonedthroughout the month. With the help of Ahmed Fareed, and Phil Simms, Simms discusses NFL quarterbacks from Cam Newton and Matt Ryan to Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson. When: Tuesday, June 25, and Thursday, June 27

PFT PM: Mike Florio has conversations with top names and newsmakers in the NFL, while updating his fans on breaking news and story lines that take place during the day and preparing listeners for what is coming next. On this week's episodes: Topics include Russell Wilson's praise of DK Metcalf's intelligence, the potential of the Giants receiving core, and if Nick Bosa will hold out of training camp. Additionally, Florio and Simms discuss Teddy Bridgewater's decision to stay with the Saints, potential PI review problems, and the NCAA's threats to exclude California schools from Championships. When: Multiple times per week

Redskins Talk: Redskins Talk with J.P. Finlay: Led by Redskins Insider JP Finlay, along with Pete Hailey and Mitch Tischler, Redskins Talk provides a unique brand of expert analysis, casual conversation and humorous banter for Washington football fans. On this week's episodes: The crew discusses how the Redskins will score in 2019 and talk to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press about the rumor of the Redskins trading for Marvin Jones, how long a franchise can go without a playoff win, and more. When: Monday, June 24

Quick Slants The Podcast: NBC Sports Boston Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran is joined by former PRO BOWL linebacker and Patriots defensive captain Jerod Mayo to break down every game, plus talk about the issues on and off the field with the team. On this week's episodes: Chris Simms joins Tom to defend his ranking of Tom Brady as the NFL's 9th best quarterback, and then discuss if Belichick or Brady is more instrumental to the Patriots' success. When: Tuesday, June 25



NHL

Blackhawks Talk: Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis, Adam Burish, Jamal Mayers and Steve Konroyd take listeners inside the dressing room of the Madhouse on Madison to discuss all things NHL. On this week's episode: After being introduced to the media, Blackhawks third-overall pick Kirby Dach sits down with Charlie Roumeliotis to talk about what it's like to join the historic Original Six franchise, why he wears the number 77 and how he plans on breaking camp in NHL this fall. When: Monday, June 24





BASKETBALL

The Habershow: NBC Sports national NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh sits down with some of the biggest names in the NBA to share the stories and the numbers behind the biggest games and biggest moments in the league. On this week's episode: ESPN's Ryen Russillo joins Tom to discuss the winners and losers from a wild 2019 NBA Draft, including Zion Williamson going No. 1 to the New Orleans Pelicans and a head-spinning number of trades. When: Friday, June 21



Celtics Talk Podcast: The Celtics Talk podcast from NBC Sports Boston is hosted by Insiders Sherrod Blakely, Chris Forsberg, and Pre/Postgame host Kyle Draper. Guests include players, coaches, management and media members from around the NBA. On this week's episode: The podcast crew sits down with the Celtics' four draft picks Romeo Langford, Grant Williams, Carsen Edwards, and Tremont Waters. Then, the crew will talk to former Celtic Isaiah Thomas as NBA free-agency officially begins. When: Monday, June 24 and Sunday, June 30





BASEBALL

White Sox Talk: Hosted by NBC Sports Chicago's trio of White Sox experts Chuck Garfien, Ryan McGuffey, and Chris Kamka, the White Sox Talk podcast provides fans with in-depth discussion on the hottest topics and latest breaking news all year long. In addition, fans can look forward to exclusive one-on-one interviews with White Sox players, coaches, front office execs, along with MLB media insiders from coast-to-coast. On this week's episodes: Among the offerings this week, the "White Sox Talk presented by Wintrust" podcast features an exclusive interview with White Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getzwho chats about the minor league progress of top Sox prospects Luis Robert, Dylan Cease, and Nick Madrigal. In addition, the "White Sox Talk" crew discuss the recent injury of White Sox standout shortstop Tim Anderson and how his setback may affect his amazing year-over-year progression moving forward. When: Monday, June 24 and Wednesday, June 26 Available here: The "White Sox Talk presented by Wintrust" podcast is presented cross-platform (TV/Live Streaming/"MyTeams" app) at 7:00 PM CT; https://art19.com/shows/cubs-talk-podcast,NBCSportsChicago.com/podcasts or via the new MyTeams by NBC Sports app

Cubs Talk: Hosted by NBC Sports Chicago's Luke Stuckmeyer, Cubs digital reporter/producer Tony Andracki, along with special appearances by David Kaplan and Kelly Crull, the Cubs Talk podcast provides die-hard Cubs fans with detailed discussion on the hottest topics and latest breaking news throughout the year. In addition, fans can look forward to exclusive one-on-one interviews with Cubs players, coaches, front office execs, along with MLB media insiders from coast-to-coast. On this week's episodes: Three new editions of the "Cubs Talk presented by Wintrust" podcast will debut this week, including a special two-part interview with Cubs legend/Baseball Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg, who discusses the infamous, nationally-televised "Sandberg Game" from 35 years ago that solidified his status as the MVP back in '84. In addition, plus -broadcasting legend and baseball aficionado Bob Costas will join the podcast. When: Tuesday, June 25, Wednesday, June 26 and Friday, June 28 Available here: https://art19.com/shows/cubs-talk podcast,com/podcastsor via the new MyTeams by NBC Sports app



The Michael Holley Podcast: Michael Holley of NBC Sports Boston interviews a wide variety of guests from different backgrounds and industries in front of a live audience. On this week's episode: Michael sits down with Clay Cook of Zac Brown Band to discuss Cook's fondness for Boston sports, including the Red Sox and more. When: Thursday, June 27





ROTOWORLD

Rotoworld Football: From fantasy implications to NFL DRAFT analysis to major events, the Rotoworld Football staff has the NFL landscape covered. Listen as Josh Norris, Evan Silva, Roto Pat, Rich Hribar and Ray Summerlin give their analysis and opinions on everything happening in the NFL. On this week's episode: JJ Zachariason joins Josh to discuss his thoughts on which QB to target in the later rounds of drafts. Plus, he shares his breakout player ahead of the 2019 season, bounce back candidates and which team could be "must-watch" this year. When: Thursday, June 27

Rotoworld Baseball: Rotoworld's D.J. Short, Drew Silva, and Matt Stroup detail everything happening in fantasy baseball and what's happening in MLB. On this week's episode: George Bissell of Rotoworld and special guest Rob Silver of Baseball Prospectus discuss the fantasy fallout from the Jordan Hicks injury and Frankie Montas suspension. Then, they discuss the impressive debut performances from Zac Gallen and Adbert Alzolay, and players they're monitoring over the remainder of the season When: Tuesday, June 25







