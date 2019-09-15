Hailee Steinfeld Will Release New Single Alongside DICKINSON on Apple TV Plus

Variety reports that Hailee Steinfeld will release a new single in conjunction with the premiere of her upcoming series "Dickinson," The song is called "Afterlife."

"This is a song I'm incredibly proud of, and I feel like after embodying this character, I have a more fearless approach to my writing," Steinfeld said.

"Dickinson" is a period piece about Emily Dickinson with a modern, comedic twist. It will be the first Apple TV Plus series to debut publicly.

"It's this giant weird crazy collage, and the music is this direct root straight into her brain," series creator Alena Smith explained. "With Hailee as our lead, who has a double life, as also a Pop star and musician...my hope is that the music will make you feel everything that Emily has trapped inside and wants to burst out."

"The basic idea here is if Emily wasn't understood in her time, maybe we can better understand her now," Smith said. "I once read this thing that said period shows make the best feminist TV because when things were more exaggerated, we can perhaps look at how things aren't so different today."

Tony winner Jane Krakowski also stars on the series.

Steinfeld was recently named the actor who will play Kate Bishop in upcoming Marvel series "Hawkeye."

Read the original story on Variety.





