VIDEO: Hackers And Conspiracies Abound In The Thriller AMERICAN THIEF

Premiering in virtual cinema on October 23.

Filmed and scripted around true events between 2015-2019, AMERICAN THIEF is a wildly original, fast-paced action/thriller that integrates fictional characters with real events creating an intense tale of dystopian conspiracy that will keep you transfixed as its protagonists become pawns in a plot to derail the 2016 presidential election.

Toncruz, a teenage hacker, wants to avenge his father's murder while fellow-hacker, Diop, wants to fight for justice. Paul, a disgruntled internet vlogger known as "Man in the Van" and Toncruz are contacted by an Unidentified User on the deep web who claims he can provide them with the truth. Meanwhile, an artificial intelligence programmer observes what unfolds as she fails to contain the monster she's created, which all leads up to an astonishing climax on the eve of the election.

Four years in the making but fresher than today, Ken Eisen of the Maine International Film Festival says "American Thief is a wildly original, truly thrilling film that has the immediacy, daring and perspective of only the best cinematic triumphs of recent years."

AMERICAN THIEF (2020) Directed by: Miguel Silveira Written by: Miguel Silveira, Michel Stolnicki, Missy Hernandez Cast: Xisko Maximo Monroe, Khadim Diop, Ben Becher, Josefina Scaro Produced by: Michel Stolnicki Co-produced by: Missy Hernandez, Ben Becher, Josefina Scaro Executive produced by: Aaron Koen, Charles Martinez, Mayra Auad, Mario Peixoto, Jonathan Gray, Brian Devine Director of Photography: John Wakayama Carey Genre: Action/Thriller RT: 78 minutes

