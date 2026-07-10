HOUSE OF DAVID Renewed for Season 3 at Prime Video

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House of David, the biblical drama series led by Kimberly Akimbo star Michael Iskander, has been renewed for a third season at Prime Video. The first two seasons are now streaming on Wonder Project and Prime Video.

“We are incredibly grateful to fans around the world who have embraced House of David,” said Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn, creators and executive producers of House of David. “Season Three follows David through one of the most defining chapters of his life, and we’re honored to share this next chapter alongside our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios. Whether audiences have known David through Scripture or are encountering him from a fresh perspective, we hope the series continues to reveal why his story has resonated across generations.”

House of David Season Two stars Iskander as David, alongside Ali Suliman as KING Saul, Ayelet Zurer as Queen Ahinoam, and Stephen Lang as Samuel. The ensemble cast also includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Ashraf Barhom, and Alexander Uloom.

In Season Three, David's journey comes FULL CIRCLE from outcast shepherd to fierce warrior, to his ultimate destiny as King. But before the throne, there is exile. David is a hunted outlaw, forced to hide among his enemies and live yet another dangerous lie. This chapter explores the true cost of destiny -- the betrayals endured, the identities shed, and the sacrifices demanded of a hero before he can rise to the throne.

House of David hails from Wonder Project's Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn and is executive produced by Erwin, Gunn, Justin Rosenblatt, Gavin J. Behrman, Adam Abel, Chad Oakes, Michael Frislev and Erik Mountain. Justin Rosenblatt serves as executive in charge of production on behalf of Wonder Project. The Chosen's DALLAS Jenkins is a shareholder and special advisor to Wonder Project. House of David is produced by Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios in association with Nomadic Pictures and Argonauts, along with Kingdom Story Company and Lionsgate Television.

Seasons One and Two of House of David are included with a Prime membership or available to watch with a Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime/Prime

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