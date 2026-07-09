Video: RIDE OR DIE Sneak Peek Clip with Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer

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Prime Video has shared a sneak peek clip from the highly anticipated action comedy, Ride or Die, starring and executive produced by Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham. The fast-paced series will debut all eight episodes on the streamer on Wednesday, July 15. The series is created by Tessa Coates, who executive produces alongside showrunner Matt Miller and director Peyton Reed.

The series follows best friends Debbie Claybourne (Spencer) and Judith Burton (Waddingham) who thought they knew everything about each other, except Judith turns out to be an international assassin. When a mysterious figure emerges from Judith’s past and a hit goes horribly wrong, both of their worlds are turned upside down as they’re forced to go on the run together. It’s a race against time and a road trip across Europe, with law enforcement, highly trained assassins, and some very dangerous criminals at their heels.

Ride or Die also stars Ed Skrein as “Billy,” Calam Lynch as “Sam,” Savannah Steyn as “Queenie,” Jamie Parker as “David,” Jacky Ido as “Jacques,” with Sylvia Hoeks as “Ana” and Bill Nighy as “The Director.”

It is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Amazon MGM Studios as well as Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s Double Dream and Octavia Spencer’s Orit Entertainment. Coates, Miller, and Reed executive produce alongside Spencer for Orit Entertainment; Hannah Waddingham; Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Irene Yeung for Double Dream; Brian Clisham; and Stephanie Kluft.