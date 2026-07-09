Video: RAISING KANAN Debuts Episode 5 Sneak Peek Clip of Final Season

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A sneak peek clip has been released from the fifth episode of the fifth and final season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” featuring Tony Danza. The new episode will debut on Friday, July 10 on STARZ.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is a prequel series in the Power universe that explores fan-favorite character Kanan Stark’s (Mekai Curtis) entry into the drug business and his evolution from an innocent teenager into a ruthless kingpin, influenced by the manipulation and deception of his mother, played by Tony winner Patina Miller. New episodes of the drama are available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

In the fifth episode, entitled “School of War,” Raq and Marvin navigate a precarious situation. Meanwhile, Kanan and Breeze deepen their partnership and Jukebox hatches a plan.

In Season 5, the series sees Kanan's relationship with Raq reach a point of no return. He solidifies his place in the Queens drug game alongside Breeze (Shameik Moore), the Southside legend, and their alliance sets the stage for a reckoning that will ripple through every player in this dangerous business. Many sacrifices will be made, whether it’s the Thomas family facing the collapse of their reign, Unique fighting to preserve his legacy or the Mafia maneuvering behind the scenes.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” also stars London Brown as Marvin Thomas, Malcolm Mays as Lou Thomas, Joey Bada$$ as Unique, Hailey Kilgore as Laverne “Jukebox” Thomas, Wendell Pierce as Ishmael “Snaps” Henry, Erika Woods as Stephanie “Pop” Henry, Joe Pantoliano as Pino Bernardi and Leslie Grossman as Florence “Flossie” Sigel.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second spinoff in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Creator Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season Five. “Power: Origins,” a Power prequel series that will pick up after the events of the “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” finale, is currently in production. The “Power” Universe series is executive-produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company, End of Episode; Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, through G-Unit Film and Television; and Mark Canton, through Canton Entertainment. Chris Selak also serves as an executive producer. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.

Photo Credit: STARZ