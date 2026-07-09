Video: DIARRA FROM DETROIT Drops Official Season 2 Trailer

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Paramount+ has revealed the official trailer for season two of Diarra From Detroit, the dark comedy series from creator, writer, executive producer, and star Diarra Kilpatrick. The eight-episode second season will debut on the streamer with two episodes on Wednesday, July 29.

This summer, Diarra is determined to leave the chaos behind and finally enjoy a little peace. Instead, a routine furniture recovery mission lands her in the middle of a grisly new crime, setting off another wildly unpredictable adventure through Detroit's criminal underworld. As the mystery deepens, she'll go undercover with a secret society, chase buried treasure, and navigate a love life that's every bit as complicated as the case itself

The newly released trailer offers a first look at the bigger mysteries, bolder comedy and even higher stakes awaiting Diarra and her crew in Season 2.

Created by and starring Kilpatrick, Diarra From Detroit returns with Broadway alum DomiNque Perry, Bryan Terrell Clark and Jon Chaffin alongside Shannon Wallace, Phylicia Rashad and Harry Lennix.

Season two also features an all-star lineup of guest stars, including Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Morris Chestnut, Glynn Turman, Bokeem Woodbine, Amber Riley, Lil Rel Howery, Lovie Simone, Shoniqua Shandai, Nicco Annan, Skilla Baby, Icewear Vezzo, Chris "CP" Powell and Jude Demorest.

Diarra From Detroit is executive produced by Kilpatrick, Kenya Barris and Miles Orion Feldsott, who also serves as showrunner, and produced by BET Studios and Khalabo Ink Society. The first season earned multiple nominations from both the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS and INDEPENDENT SPIRIT AWARDS and Kilpatrick won a Gracie Award for Actress in a Breakthrough Role (Drama) for her performance. Season one is currently available to stream on Paramount+.

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