Video: Symone and Baby Love Star in HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Drag Parody Series

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Symone and Baby Love are bringing drag to the world of Westeros. In conjunction with the ongoing third season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the first episode of a new online series parodies the GAME OF THRONES prequel, with a drag-inspired twist.

Hailing from creators behind Fagtasia and House of Avalon, House of Drag follow Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Baby Love) pursuit for the Iron Throne. The series is narrated by Drag Race winner Symone, here dubbed the "Ebony Enchantress."

In addition to Baby Love and Symone, House of Drag stars Beaujangless, Jay Quack, Jupiter Genesis, Miss Bea Hayves, Janelle No. 5, and Mariyea. From Fagtasia, Baby Love serves as the director/writer, with Caleb Feeney as the editor/director from House of Avalon.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON tells the story of House Targaryen 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It returned with its eight-episode third season on June 21.

The Season 3 cast of the HBO series includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, Abubakar Salim, Tom Cullen, Tommy Flanagan, Dan Fogler, Joplin Sibtain, and Barry Sloane. Check out BroadwayWorld's guide to stage actors in the show here.

Season 3 directors are Clare Kilner, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Andrij Parekh, and Loni Peristere. House of the Dragon's co-creator/showrunner/executive producer is Ryan Condal; Co-Creator/Executive Producer, George R.R. Martin; Executive Producers Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock, Philippa Goslett.

The upcoming GAME OF THRONES play is coming to The Royal Shakespeare this summer. Titled Game of Thrones: The Mad King, the play takes place a decade before the events of the original series. Duncan MacMillan has penned the script, with Dominic Cooke set as the director.

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