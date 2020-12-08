HOUSE HUNTERS: COMEDIANS ON COUCHES UNFILTERED Launches Jan. 4 on Discovery Plus

America's favorite past time-watching and commenting on House Hunters-will get a fun new uncensored twist in the pithy new series, HOUSE HUNTERS: COMEDIANS ON COUCHES Unfiltered.

The series will launch Monday, Jan. 4, on discovery+, Discovery Inc.'s new subscription streaming service. Led by fellow comedians Dan Levy and Natasha Leggero, the series will feature eight popular comedians as they deliver hilariously unfiltered color commentary on classic episodes of House Hunters. The celebrity lineup includes Seth Rogen, John Mulaney, Ali Wong, JB Smoove, Chelsea Peretti, Whitney Cummings, Margaret Cho and NBA star-turned-comic, Blake Griffin.

discovery+ is the definitive non-fiction, real life subscription streaming service. The new service will launch with a landmark partnership with Verizon that gives their customers with select plans 12 months of discovery+ on Verizon. At launch in the U.S., discovery+ will have the largest-ever content offering of any new streaming service, featuring a wide range of exclusive, original series across popular, passion verticals in which Discovery brands have a leadership position, including lifestyle and relationships; home and food; true crime; paranormal; adventure and natural history; as well as science, tech and the environment, and a slate of high-quality documentaries. discovery+ will offer more than 55,000 episodes all in one place, with over 2,500 current and classic shows from Discovery's iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel and Animal Planet. For more about discovery+, click here.

