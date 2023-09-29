HOME ECONOMICS Canceled at ABC After Three Seasons

ABC has canceled HOME ECONOMICS after three seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the show was officially axed by ABC after sitting in limbo for the 2023-24 season.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

The comedy was inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton. It starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain.