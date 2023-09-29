HOME ECONOMICS Canceled at ABC After Three Seasons

The show was officially axed by ABC after sitting in limbo for the 2023-24 season.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

ABC has canceled HOME ECONOMICS after three seasons.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the show was officially axed by ABC after sitting in limbo for the 2023-24 season.

Starring and executive produced by Topher Grace, “Home Economics” takes a look at the heartwarming yet super uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship between three adult siblings: one in the 1%, one middle-class and one barely holding on.

The comedy was inspired by the life of writer and executive producer Michael Colton. It starred Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, Jimmy Tatro, Karla Souza, Sasheer Zamata, Shiloh Bearman, Jordyn Curet, Chloe Jo Rountree, and JeCobi Swain.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Sets Season 2 Premiere Week Lineup Photo
THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Sets Season 2 Premiere Week Lineup

'The Jennifer Hudson Show' Season 2 kicks off with an incredible premiere week lineup featuring Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, Shaquille O'Neal, Cedric the Entertainer, and Taye Diggs. The show will showcase extraordinary heroes sharing their stories, talents, and passion. Premieres on Monday, October 2.

2
AIR BUD Movie Collection Coming to Disney+ Photo
AIR BUD Movie Collection Coming to Disney+

Stream the beloved 'Air Bud' movie collection on Disney+ starting October 1. Watch all five original movies including 'Air Bud,' 'Golden Receiver,' 'World Pup,' 'Seventh Inning Fetch,' and 'Spikes Back.'

3
REAL MURDERS OF LOS ANGELES Coming to Oxygen True Crime Photo
REAL MURDERS OF LOS ANGELES Coming to Oxygen True Crime

Actress and “Real Housewife of Beverly Hills” Garcelle Beauvais, an expert on all things L.A., takes viewers beyond the velvet rope as she serves as the show's narrator. Beauvais will guide viewers through twist and turns of true stories of victims whose dreams were shattered by ruthless killers whose lust for fame and fortune.

4
Video: Watch a New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Featurette Photo
Video: Watch a New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Featurette

The Exorcist: Believer follows Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar® nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton). The film also stars Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline). Watch the video featurette now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

