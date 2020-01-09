HIGH STRUNG FREE DANCE Takes to the Stage on Blu-ray, DVD and VOD February 4th

Following a theatrical release to the USA's top markets, GVN Releasing has announced the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release of Michael Damian's High Strung Free Dance. The sequel to Damian's dance hit High Strung, High Strung Free Dance tells the story of choreographer Zander Raines (Thomas Doherty, The Descendants franchise, "The Lodge"), contemporary dancer Barlow (Juliet Doherty) and innovative pianist Charlie (Harry Jarvis, "Proven Innocent", "Dixi") amid the backdrop of New York's most-anticipated new Broadway show: Free Dance.

High Strung Free Dance will be available nationwide February 4th on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital HD, including iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, Vudu and more.

The Blu-ray and DVD releases of High Strung Free Dance will exclusively include a behind the scenes featurette, an interview with composer Nathan Lanier and music videos for "Masterpiece" and "Liar".

High Strung Free Dance brings together groundbreaking original music with an expansive mix of choreography from Emmy award winner Tyce Diorio ("So You Think You Can Dance") alongside 80 of the world's most thrilling and original dancers. The film is elevated by standout supporting performances from veteran actors Jane Seymour (who reprises her High Strung role as Oksana and also serves as an executive producer), Ace Bhatti (Bohemian Rhapsody, Eastenders) and Desmond Richardson (Chicago). The original soundtrack artfully blends original orchestrations, reimagined classical pieces along with rap and pop.

Building on the fresh model set forth in its 2016 predecessor High Strung, High Strung Free Dance again brings together numerous dance styles and extraordinary performers from around the world as well as the same creative team, Broadway stars and husband-wife duo Michael Damian and Janeen Damian. Michael and Janeen Damian both wrote and produced High Strung Free Dance, with Michael directing.

Watch the trailer here:





Related Articles View More TV Stories