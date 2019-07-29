HGTV to Premiere A VERY BRADY RENOVATION on September 9

Here's the story...America has passionately followed HGTV's Brady Bunch journey-from the network's purchase of the world-famous North Hollywood house in 2018 to the monumental renovation that made the home a replica of the original TV set design. Now, HGTV is set to unveil the astonishing transformation in the hugely anticipated series A Very Brady Renovation, premiering Monday, Sept. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.



The six Brady Bunch siblings, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy), teamed up with HGTV's biggest renovation star experts Jonathan and Drew Scott (Property Brothers: Forever Home), Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen E Laine (Good Bones), siblings Leanne and Steve Ford (Restored by the Fords), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Lara Spencer (Flea Market Flip), to execute the boldest home renovation the world has ever seen.



HGTV cameras captured more than 9,000 hours of the demo, renovation and meticulous replication of the Brady Bunch house. During production, there was so much incredible, fun activity that the series will kick off with an extended 90-minute blockbuster premiere episode.



"A Very Brady Renovation is the programming event of the year that Brady Bunch and HGTV superfans have been waiting for," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "HGTV and the Brady Bunch house together is as big as we anticipated, and it's been fun to see and hear how everyone lights up with excitement whenever we mention anything related to Brady."



After their initial tour of the house, which looks nothing like the original studio set, the Brady cast and HGTV stars waste no time starting the renovation and replication. HGTV added 2,000 square feet to the original footprint of the house-all without compromising its instantly recognizable street view. Jonathan and Drew pair up with Maureen and Susan to tackle the entryway, living room, iconic floating staircase and dining room, and the brothers also work with Christopher on the exterior overhaul.



Throughout the rest of the season, Christopher and Eve recreate the orange and green kitchen and family room with Leanne and Steve; Mike and Susan join forces with Mina and Karen to overhaul the kids' bedrooms and the Jack-and-Jill bathroom as well as the backyard; Barry and Jasmine take on Mike's den; Barry, Jasmine and Lara makeover Greg's attic; and Eve and Lara recreate Alice's bedroom.



HGTV also crowdsourced vintage furniture and décor items true to the original TV series, some of which will be featured in A Very Brady Renovation. High-demand items for the Brady Bunch home reno included the living room couch and credenza, Greg's attic radio, the front door handles and several of the home's legendary tchotchkes.



"HGTV left no stone unturned, creating a perfect replica of the home down to the horse statue next to THE STAIRCASE and the stuffed animal giraffe in the girls' bedroom," added Latman. "Viewers will be on the edge of their seats each week to see how we pulled it all off, and we can promise they'll be transported back in time when they see the final result."



For more about the series, fans can visit "Brady Renovation Central" at HGTV.com/Brady to find in-depth articles, exciting video content, photo galleries and more. HGTV.com will offer seven special online packages devoted to Brady house mania, including Building Brady, that captures the behind-the-scenes moments of the renovation, and Sunshine Upcycle, which demonstrates how to refashion retro fixtures into unique design pieces. Brady fans also can follow along on the A Very Brady Renovation Facebook Watch page and the dedicated Brady Bunch Instagram account, @verybradyrenovation. Across social media, fans can interact using the hashtag #verybradyreno, which offers an unscripted glimpse into this one-of-a-kind makeover.



Now that the renovation is complete, HGTV will give one lucky winner the chance to "live like a Brady" with the HGTV "A Very Brady Contest." Beginning at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, July 15, through 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 11, Brady Bunch superfans can submit their grooviest, most creative :30- to :90-second video that shares why they deserve to win the ultimate Brady fan prize-a six-night stay at the Brady Bunch house in Los Angeles from Dec. 9 to 15, 2019. The grand prize also includes coach roundtrip airfare for the winner and up to six guests, a curated LA tourist experience and $25,000 cash. In addition to a grand prize winner, eight runners-up will be awarded $500 each.



Once the HGTV "A Very Brady Contest" entry period ends, the network will select the top nine finalists from the entries and America will vote to determine the ultimate grand prize winner at HGTV.com/Brady. The public voting period runs from Monday, September 30, at 9 a.m. ET to Friday, October 11, at 5 p.m. ET. In November, HGTV will announce the lucky grand prize winner. Eligible U.S. residents can visit HGTV.com/Brady for the full details and official rules.



NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., age 21 or older. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Contest starts at 12:00 p.m. ET on July 15, 2019 and ends at 5:00 p.m. on September 11, 2019. For full official rules, prize disclosures, and to enter, visit HGTV.com/Brady. Sponsored by Home & Garden Television, 9721 Sherrill Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37932.

