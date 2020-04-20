HGTV Announces the MOM-A-THON

HGTV's Mother's Day lineup on Sunday, May 10, is an all-day, binge-worthy extravaganza from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET/PT that spotlights the network's expert, superstar moms as they demo, reimagine, rehab, rebuild and transform homes to help families. HGTV Mom-A-Thon features specially selected episodes of Rock The Block, GOOD BONES and Home Town-ideal comfort viewing while everyone stays #HomeTogether. THE LINEUP culminates at 8:30 p.m. with the half-hour special Renovate Like a Mother, starring expectant mothers Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential and Help! I Wrecked My House) and Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones). During the intimate, self-shot special, Jasmine shares her own exclusive, pregnancy footage, and Mina talks about her IVF journey and second pregnancy.

"Our Mother's Day Mom-A-Thon is a celebration of every hardworking Mom who puts her heart and soul into helping and caring for her family," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Moms love watching HGTV and our stars and programming have the proven power to bring everyone together on the couch. This is what every Mom values-especially now-and this marathon is one way we can ensure they get it."

HGTV's Mom-A-Thon kicks off with back-to-back episodes of Rock the Block, the female-driven competition series featuring the heated reno rivalry between Jasmine, Mina, Leanne Ford (Restored By The Fords) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab). In each episode, the fierce competitors battle to max-out identical properties in the Los Angeles area with the goal to score the highest home appraisal and ultimate bragging rights.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., power duo Mina and her mom Karen E Laine renovate rundown Indianapolis homes in Good Bones, and, from 3 to 8 p.m., Laurel, Mississippi, mom Erin Napier and husband Ben restore old homes to their former glory in Home Town.

At 8 p.m., a new episode of the fast-paced house hunting series, House in a Hurry, follows a family who needs to relocate as they spend 72 intense hours searching for the perfect home in their new town. Then, at 8:30 p.m., fans get an intimate look into Mina and Jasmine's lives at home as they prepare for their new additions in the half-hour special, Renovate Like a Mother. In self-shot footage, they share their pregnancy stories, struggles and parenting advice. The special also offers a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Good Bones, which follows Mina on her IVF journey and showcases stunning home renovations in her Indianapolis hometown. It also previews Jasmine's new series, Help! I Wrecked My House, in which she and her team help overzealous homeowners fix their DIY disasters.





